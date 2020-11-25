427 students to take the Leaving Certificate written Irish examination, but will not be awarded any marks for their speaking ability

Irish is the fifth most popular examination among students currently taking the traditional Leaving Certificate examinations

427 people will take the Leaving Certificate written Irish exam this coming Saturday.

There will be no oral examination in the Irish examination, nor will students be awarded full marks for the oral examination, which was decided before the cancellation of the traditional Leaving Certificate earlier this year.

It is considered a disadvantage for Gaeltacht students and other students who are fluent in the language that marks will only be awarded for written work.

However, the State Examinations Commission says that it would not be fair to give students full marks for the oral examination when it was not awarded to students who passed the Assessed Grade system.

A spokesman for the Examinations Commission said that it would not be “feasible or practical” to run an oral or other practical examination because these are “school-based” examinations and that teachers who are teaching classes would have to be taken out of schools to pass these examinations. do”.

When the oral exams were canceled earlier this year, it was announced that all students would be awarded full marks. But the State Examinations Commission said that arrangement was no longer in place when it was decided to provide the estimated grades.

“It would not be appropriate or fair to give full marks to parts of the examination to those who are now taking the examinations when this was not available to students who obtained an assessed grade,” the spokesperson said.

The Leaving Certificate oral Irish examination normally accounts for 40% of all marks. 25% are taking the oral exams in the French, German and Spanish Leaving Certificate exams.

The structure and content of the written examinations will be the same as in previous years.

A total of 2,569 students are taking the exams which began this week and will run until 11 December.

The 427 people taking the Irish exam represent 17% of the students taking the exams.

Only four other subjects were more popular with students for written examinations: Biology (1,003 students), Mathematics (984), English (561) and Chemistry (537).

In terms of the other most common languages, 367 are taking a French exam, 173 are taking a Spanish exam and 145 students are taking a German exam.

These written examinations have been made available to students who were dissatisfied with their results in estimated grades for the Leaving Certificate in September and to the small number of students for whom teachers were unable to give estimated grades.

18% of students who obtained their estimated Leaving Certificate grades earlier this year did not receive any marks for Irish as they were not registered for any Irish examination.

6% of students did not do English this year and the same percentage did not do Mathematics.

Irish was one of the subjects that earned the highest grades for students under the graded grades system.

Four out of five Leaving Certificate students achieved 60% or more in the higher level examination in Irish in 2020 – the basic requirement for Irish to qualify for the teacher training colleges.

29% of students obtained one of the two highest grades, H1 or H2, in Irish compared with 17.5% for English and 23.5% in Mathematics.

81% achieved one of the top four grades in Irish at higher level, compared to 69% in 2019.

71% of students achieved one of the top four grades in the higher level English examination this year and 68% did so in Mathematics.

The highest H1 grade was awarded to 9.1% of the 24,704 students who took the Higher Level Examination in Irish. That’s a 49% increase on the percentage of people receiving H1 at that level last year.