429 new cases announced today and NPHET ‘disappointed’ and ‘worried’

The Department of Health has confirmed 429 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon. Four others have died from the disease.

76 people have died from the disease so far in November.

44 of today ‘s 429 new cases involved Cork, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Meath.

There were eight cases in Mayo, seven cases in Waterford and fewer than five cases in Galway and Kerry.

173 new cases confirmed in Dublin.

NPHET says the figures over the past week have been “disappointing” and “worrying”.

“It’s not that the number of cases is rising but the number of cases is not decreasing,” says Dr. Philip Nolan, Chairman of NPHET.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the number of people meeting socially is why the numbers have not been falling for a week.

The reproduction rate of the Covid-19 has gone up from 0.6 weeks ago to between 0.7-0.9.

The ‘R’ number is expected to be 0.5 or less before the end of the month so that the severe lock-in restrictions can begin to be relaxed.

The fortnightly rate of the disease in the state now stands at 117 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country but has fallen from 296 yesterday to 265 today. The rate in Waterford is now at 155 and the rate at 127 is in county Meath.

The rate in Mayo has fallen to 104, 87 in Kerry, 81 in Cork and 71 in Galway.

There are 290 people affected by the coronary virus in hospitals and 33 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Paul Reid, Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive, said there were outbreaks of Covid-19 in seven hospitals in the country.

These are the University Hospitals of Letterkenny, Limerick and Tallaght; St. James’s Hospital, Beaumont Hospital and St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin and Lady Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

These seven hospitals account for 65% of all people in the country affected by the coronary virus and in need of hospital treatment.

The Citywest Hotel in Dublin currently has 26 members of the public and 96 health workers self-isolated.

Paul Reid said 384 of the 5,700 people who contracted the coronavirus between November 3-16 had to be hospitalized.

Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, said the number of people attending hospitals was rising – an increase of more than 5% on last week.

She said there were currently 105 outbreaks in nursing homes and while most of those were under control, 10 outbreaks were of concern.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris today announced a one-off payment of € 250 to 200,000 third-level students before Christmas. This is a recognition of the great difficulties they are facing as a result of the pandemic.

Any student who is eligible for a support grant from SUSI will receive an additional € 250. Students who do not receive this grant may deduct the € 250 from the fees or obtain a credit note from the third level institution.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that 12 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Ten of them have died in the last day.

487 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 456 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 41 in intensive care units.

100% of the beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 166 care centers in the North.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has said the easing of the restrictions this month may have to be postponed. He said there was a danger that further restrictions would have to be put in place so that there would not be too much pressure on the hospitals.

There will be a number of businesses reopening in the north, cafes and hairdressers for example. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to reopen next Friday

Robin is to present proposals for additional restrictions to the Executive today as they meet to discuss the health crisis.

There was a dispute between them last week about extending the restrictions. The DUP has demanded that the hospitality sector be allowed to open gradually but they are considered to have changed their minds and would be willing to heed public health advice. Jeffrey Donaldson said his party could not “ignore it” if it proved that the infection rate was rising again.

To date, 2,911 people have died in the pandemic in Ireland, 2,010 south of the border and 901 north.

To date, 117,774 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 69,058 cases in the south and 48,716 in the north.