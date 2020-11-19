Latest news

429 new cases announced today and NPHET ‘disappointed’ and ‘worried’

By Brian Adam
0
0
429 new cases announced today and NPHET 'disappointed' and 'worried'
429 New Cases Announced Today And Nphet 'disappointed' And 'worried'

Must Read

Android

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order for Stadia gives you a controller and a Chromecast Ultra

Brian Adam - 0
Today November 19 is stadia first anniversary. Google's streaming video game platform celebrates one year in the market and celebrates it...
Read more
Mobile

Does your iPhone 12 have a green screen? Easy, you are not the only one

Brian Adam - 0
A multitude of smartphone brands have not finished hitting the mark with their screen technologies in recent years. Many times they try...
Read more
Tech News

This you must do if your phone number already exists in WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Have you bought a new smartphone? Take this note. When many people buy a cell phone, they tend to download a variety...
Read more
Apple

App Store: Apple cuts commission for small developers in half

Abraham - 0
Apple has announced that it intends to reduce its share of app revenue from 30 percent to 15 percent starting January 1, in an...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In Northern Ireland, Health Minister Robin Swann has said the easing of restrictions this month may have to be postponed

429 new cases announced today and NPHET 'disappointed' and 'worried'

The Department of Health has confirmed 429 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon. Four others have died from the disease.

76 people have died from the disease so far in November.

44 of today ‘s 429 new cases involved Cork, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Meath.

There were eight cases in Mayo, seven cases in Waterford and fewer than five cases in Galway and Kerry.

173 new cases confirmed in Dublin.

NPHET says the figures over the past week have been “disappointing” and “worrying”.

“It’s not that the number of cases is rising but the number of cases is not decreasing,” says Dr. Philip Nolan, Chairman of NPHET.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the number of people meeting socially is why the numbers have not been falling for a week.

The reproduction rate of the Covid-19 has gone up from 0.6 weeks ago to between 0.7-0.9.

The ‘R’ number is expected to be 0.5 or less before the end of the month so that the severe lock-in restrictions can begin to be relaxed.

The fortnightly rate of the disease in the state now stands at 117 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country but has fallen from 296 yesterday to 265 today. The rate in Waterford is now at 155 and the rate at 127 is in county Meath.

The rate in Mayo has fallen to 104, 87 in Kerry, 81 in Cork and 71 in Galway.

There are 290 people affected by the coronary virus in hospitals and 33 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Paul Reid, Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive, said there were outbreaks of Covid-19 in seven hospitals in the country.

These are the University Hospitals of Letterkenny, Limerick and Tallaght; St. James’s Hospital, Beaumont Hospital and St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin and Lady Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

These seven hospitals account for 65% of all people in the country affected by the coronary virus and in need of hospital treatment.

The Citywest Hotel in Dublin currently has 26 members of the public and 96 health workers self-isolated.

Paul Reid said 384 of the 5,700 people who contracted the coronavirus between November 3-16 had to be hospitalized.

Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, said the number of people attending hospitals was rising – an increase of more than 5% on last week.

Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

She said there were currently 105 outbreaks in nursing homes and while most of those were under control, 10 outbreaks were of concern.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris today announced a one-off payment of € 250 to 200,000 third-level students before Christmas. This is a recognition of the great difficulties they are facing as a result of the pandemic.

Any student who is eligible for a support grant from SUSI will receive an additional € 250. Students who do not receive this grant may deduct the € 250 from the fees or obtain a credit note from the third level institution.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that 12 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Ten of them have died in the last day.

487 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 456 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 41 in intensive care units.

100% of the beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 166 care centers in the North.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has said the easing of the restrictions this month may have to be postponed. He said there was a danger that further restrictions would have to be put in place so that there would not be too much pressure on the hospitals.

There will be a number of businesses reopening in the north, cafes and hairdressers for example. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to reopen next Friday

Robin is to present proposals for additional restrictions to the Executive today as they meet to discuss the health crisis.

There was a dispute between them last week about extending the restrictions. The DUP has demanded that the hospitality sector be allowed to open gradually but they are considered to have changed their minds and would be willing to heed public health advice. Jeffrey Donaldson said his party could not “ignore it” if it proved that the infection rate was rising again.

To date, 2,911 people have died in the pandemic in Ireland, 2,010 south of the border and 901 north.

To date, 117,774 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 69,058 cases in the south and 48,716 in the north.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Apple reduces the App Store commission to SMEs that bill less than 1 million dollars

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has launched a new business plan in the App Store to Developers billing less than a million dollars through the App Store will...
Read more
Latest news

The ‘R’ number has risen, with one person dying of the Covid-19 in Europe every second

Brian Adam - 0
World Health Organization regional head Hans Kluge said today that one person dies of the crown virus in Europe every second ...
Read more
5G News

Realme 7 5G: The cheapest 5G smartphone arrives for € 229

Abraham - 0
If you are after getting a 5G phone, you may not have to spend a lot of money as Realme has launched its new...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©