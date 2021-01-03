45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

- Advertisement -

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to re-enjoy (or see for the first time) the great classics of the seventh art, a video tribute made by a young Iranian went viral in recent weeks, with a review of 45 films that have remained in the memory of the public.

Shahin Sepehri, a film student at the University of Tehran, opted for an animated technique that highlights with color only the endearing protagonists of his selection. Was maybe that aesthetic, which does not show the faces of the characters, which aroused the nostalgia of the users, as well as a kind of “challenge” to identify the video titles (and whose solution is at the end of the note).

“I like that minimalist touch of using little line and I also wanted to propose that game of guessing movies, that’s why I don’t put the title of each one either,” explained Sepehri to the portal Verne, of The country from Spain, still surprised by the impact of his video, uploaded in September.

“I published it without any intention, simply to honor this art, “he said. On his Instagram, he has 40 thousand reproductions, but it was widely disseminated on Twitter and forwarded thousands of times between WhatsApp groups.

To the rhythm of a waltz, another nod to the most “classic” era of Hollywood, interspersed films from all periods, from Nosferatu until Titanic, going by The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and White House.

There were many who criticized his taste and complained about an absence, but Sepehri, 26, indicated that his intention was not only to choose his favorites, but also to include the popular and represent all tastes. “That’s the beauty of cinema, that it is made for everyone,” he added. The one that excites him the most, he said, is the Hong Kong singer Con mood to love (2000), who cannot see her without crying.

The technique used for the video is similar to rotoscopy, an old animation method that replaced the frames of a real film with traced drawings. Currently, the rotoscope is no longer used, but there are digital programs that achieve a similar effect.

Sepehri also said that the broadcast allowed him to get a job, although not yet so closely linked to cinema, but to directing a music video for a famous singer from his country, Faramarz Aslani.

Nosferatu (1922), Modern Times (1936), Singing in the Rain (1952), Breathless (1960), The 400 Blows (1959), Leon: El professionál (1994), Casablanca (1942), Titanic (1997), Roman Holiday (1953), Eternal Radiance of a Memoryless Mind (2004), Fight Club (1999), Annie Hall (1977), Hotel Chevalier (2007), Lost in Tokyo (2003), Ivan’s Childhood (1962), With the intention of loving (2000), The Graduate (1967), The dreamers (2003), Inside Llewyn Davis: Ballad of a common man (2013), Her (2013), The Dark Knight (2008), The Pianist (2002), The Godfather (1972), Taxi Driver (1976), La Dolce Vita (1960), Paris, Texas (1984), Blue Velvet (1986), Rosemary’s Baby (1968), The Piano Teacher ( 2001), Melancholia (2011), Malena (2000), The Black Swan (2010), Pulp Fiction (1994), La La Land (2016), Woman’s Perfume (1992), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), A woman under the Influence (1974), Temptation Lives Above (1955), Yojimbo (1961), The Good, the Ugly, and the Bad (196 6), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003), Perpetual Chain (1994), A Clockwork Orange (1971), Amélie (2001), Trip to the Moon (1902).

