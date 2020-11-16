456 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, ‘positive signs stopping’

North of the border it is said that it is ‘more likely than not’ that additional restrictions will be in place before Christmas

The Department of Health has confirmed 456 new cases of the Covid-19 in the afternoon and another five have died as a result of the disease.

There were 43 cases in Cork today, 38 cases in county Meath, 21 cases in Waterford and 11 cases in Donegal.

There were ten cases in Galway, eight cases in Kerry and six cases in Mayo.

105 cases involving Dublin. 85 cases in Limerick and NPHET confirmed outbreaks of hospital and student outbreaks in the county.

There are 274 patients affected by Covid-19 in the hospitals and 33 of those in an intensive care unit, a decrease from yesterday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says there is no particular reason for the rise in cases over the last few days but that it is “far” from the target of less than 100 cases per day before beginning of next month.

He said the best that could be said is that the “positive signs” about the disease are “at a standstill”.

“There is only a very short time left to relapse the disease,” says Dr Ronan Glynn.

The fortnightly rate of the disease now stands at 120 cases per 100,000 people nationally.

Donegal has the highest rate in the country – 270 – and Waterford has the third highest rate in the country – 162.

The rate is now 140 in Meath, 124 in Kerry and 113 in Mayo. Cork has a rate of 84 and Galway has a rate of 81.

The Government is reportedly talking about banning take-away alcoholic drinks from pubs due to a number of incidents that took to the streets at the weekend.

The weekend featured videos on social media of crowds drinking on the streets of Dublin city center.

Dr Ronan Glynn said those gathered to drink on the streets of Dublin at the weekend would discourage most adherents.

Under Level 5 restrictions of the Covid-19, hotels are allowed to sell beverages for consumption only 100 meters from the inn.

The Department of Health could not implement any new regulations until approved by the Government but much of the Government is reported to be in favor.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that 14 other people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Ten of them have died in the last day.

331 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today, the lowest number in a single day since the beginning of October.

There are 427 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 45 of them in intensive care. 96% of the beds there were full today.

Professor Ian Young, Chief Science Officer for Northern Ireland, has said that “it is more likely than not” that further restrictions will be in place before Christmas. Professor Young said that the current restrictions on the virus had slowed slightly but were currently slowing down.

He said he and the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, may have advised the Government that stricter restrictions were needed but that “difficult decisions” those to do.

“The Executive needs to take into account the impact on the economy, its long-term consequences, as well as its impact on society and mental health,” said Young.

The restrictions have been the subject of lengthy discussions in Stormont for weeks and have been hotly debated in the Executive.

Speaking in the Executive today, First Minister Arlene Foster defended the DUP’s use of the cross-community veto by rejecting Health Minister Robin Swann’s proposal to extend the restrictions in place for some time.

The First Minister said that they were allowed by law to use the veto in that case and that it was “a lie” to suggest that the veto could only be used in cases involving nationalist or unionist issues.

To date, the pandemic has killed 2,853 people in Ireland, 1,984 people south of the border and 869 north.

115,518 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 68,356 cases in the south and 47,162 in the north.