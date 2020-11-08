47 New WhatsApp Tricks + Steps (Updated 2020)

I have divided these tricks for WhatsApp into categories: Messages , Notifications, Connection and WhatsApp Web Version or for WhatsApp for PC and as new applications emerge to customize the appearance, modify any function or advice on official functions … I will publish them in its category.

These tricks work for most Android versions and even for other operating systems such as iOS, Tablets, Windows and Mac.

Tips and Tricks for iPhone and Android

Share my WhatsApp by QR Code

You can not only share your WhatsApp through your phone number but also through a QR code that can then be scanned using the camera.

How : Go to WhatsApp settings – Click on the QR icon next to the photo – share your generated private QR code. To scan the code, the other person has to go to the same section and then go to the “scan code” tab – Point to the QR or select it from the gallery.

Note : If at any time you decide to change your code. Click on the 3 points “reset QR code” but keep in mind that the previous QR will stop working.

How to use animated stickers

We Animated WhatsApp Stickers

The stickers with movement finally arrive on WhatsApp and so you can download them:

You just have to click on the icon to send emoticons and then click on the + button.

Search the library of stickers for the ones that have a play button next to the pack title to identify them as animated stickers.

Download the pack and it will be ready to ship.

Convert your WhatsApp into a private cloud

Did you know that you can chat with yourself?… Well, this option will be useful to send files between devices (Mobile, PC) or to store all kinds of files, audio and chats that you have with other contacts in one place.

In your mobile browser write the URL: wa.me/57XXXXXX (The first two numbers correspond to your country and the XXXX you change them for your phone number and Press Enter.

Click on the green button “Continue to Chat” or “Open in WhatsApp”.

Now send a message so that the conversation is in the app.

Use the WhatsApp Web version to exchange files between your computer and the forwarding function to save content in your number’s chat.

Lock your conversations with fingerprint or password

Apart from the general phone lock, you can add an additional layer of protection to your WhatsApp with the fingerprint, Face ID or PIN lock function.

How : Go to WhatsApp settings – Account – Privacy – Screen lock – activate the desired option.

Avoid being added to groups

Now you can control who can add you to a group, in this way prevent unknown people from doing it without your consent.

How : Enter WhatsApp settings – Account – Privacy – Groups – Choose who can add you: Everyone, My contacts or some exceptions.

Activate dark mode

One of the most requested settings has been activated for everyone. Now your eyes will not drain so much, nor will your battery;).

In ANDROID : In the WhatsApp settings, click on Chat – Themes – Change between default by the system (Automatic), light and dark.

: In the WhatsApp settings, click on Chat – Themes – Change between default by the system (Automatic), light and dark. On iPhone : Go to your iPhone settings – Display and brightness – Choose the dark theme or you can set a schedule to be automatic.

6. Update WhatsApp to the latest version

On Android phones, there are two ways to update WhatsApp in its latest version.

Become a beta tester : You must join the beta program to receive the latest updates to the application even before they are published. Manually download the application’s APK file from apkirror . But first you have to delete the app on your mobile to reinstall the latest version.

Note : Before doing this update it is important that you make a backup.

Remove WhatsApp Web notification

If you regularly use WhatsApp web you can remove the persistent notification that it is active on Android in the following way.

Enter the mobile settings – applications – WhatsApp – notifications.

Turn off “Other notifications”.

5. Send message without adding to contacts

To avoid seeing your status and profile photo, people are not in your contacts, first make sure that in the “settings – privacy – Profile photos and status” is as “My contacts”.

Send messages without being friends on Android

In your web browser write: wa.me/57xxxxxx (In the x is the number of the connection and 57 is the international code, change it also for your country.)

Click on the “Send Message” button.

Send messages without being friends on iPhone

For iPhone we are going to use the WhatsApp Plus shortcut with the Apple Shortcuts app .

with the app . Click on the button “Get shortcut” – Open.

Click the Play button or the name of the shortcut.

Select send message “to a number not included in my contacts).

4. Download Pack Stickers- Android / iPhone

Stickers for WhatsApp can be downloaded by packs in different themes.

Here I am going to leave the 50 Best Stickers for WhatsApp to download on Android and iPhone. To use them you just have to press the emoji icon and then on the new icon that is next to the gif.

3. Have two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone

The only way to have two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone is by using the business and personal WhatsApp app.

Download WhatsApp Business from the AppStore and follow the account verification steps.

In addition, with WhatsApp Business you will get the functions of automatic responses, message report and absent message with schedule.

2. Leave a voicemail if they don’t answer your call

If you are calling one of your contacts, but they do not answer you or they have rejected the call. Now WhatsApp allows you to record a voice message if no one answers your call.

To record the voice message, you just have to press and hold the new button on the right side of the screen and release it when you finish speaking so that it is sent.

1. Have WhatsApp on your pc without scanning the code

This is achieved by installing an Android emulator on our computer and then downloading WhatsApp in that emulator to be able to use it without a mobile phone, but if it is necessary to have a SimCard to receive the number verification SMS only (It is not necessary to have data).

In Android Tricks and Tips for WhatsApp

14. Retrieve a deleted message for me that was sent to me

Recover the deleted messages that a contact sent you and that minutes later I delete them. In this way you will know that text message, voice note, photos or video, sent by accident or later regretted and deleted.

13. Download and save states without applications

WhatsApp saves the statuses in a hidden folder that you can access in the following way:

Open your file manager or you can use an alternative: Better file explorer. In the administrator settings, activate the function “Show hidden files” Enter the path: Internal storage – WhatsApp – Media – .Statuses Move to the content you find here before it disappears from WhatsApp.

Option 2: Download Application

12. Send messages by Voice Command

With the google assistant you can send messages without having to write … just with your voice.

Verify that you have Google Assistant or install the app from Google Play . Use the command “ok Google” to invoke the wizard. Ask him to send a WhatsApp, for example:

«OK Google, send a WhatsApp to Gina«.

«OK Google, send WhatsApp to Gina I’m coming to college«.

Say the command followed and then confirm or ask to change it.

11. Customize letters in WhatsApp with text style

There are +115 styles that the Stylish Text application has to offer you in customizing messages.

Write the text you want to send.

Select the style that you like the most.

Click on the WhatsApp icon next to the text and send it to your contact. You can also send it to any other app.

10. Convert Stickers from Telegram to WhatsApp

Take the Telegram stickers to WhatsApp by following these steps:

In Telegram: go to the settings – chat settings – Stickers and masks – Click on the 3 points of one of the Stickers – Copy link.

In Telegram: go back to the chat and in the search bar write “sticker downloader” – select the bot with that name and click on “start” – Paste the link copied from the stickers so that it returns a compressed file containing the stickers.

Unzip the file for me with any file explorer .

. install the application Personal Stickers for WhatsApp – click on add – select the Stickers you have downloaded from Telegram.

9. Delete junk files and Optimize slow WhatsApp

Use the Google application called Files which allows you to delete multimedia files (photos and video) from WhatsApp such as memes or funny videos of groups that take up space.

Download: Google Files

Use the WClenear App to view, select and delete audios, voice notes, videos, images and thus optimize WhatsApp.

Download: WCleaner for WA

8. Install WhatsApp on a tablet (Official)

WhatsApp has officially launched its application for tablets so you can add a number even if the SIM of the tablet is not there.

That is if you must bear in mind that you cannot have the same number open on your mobile phone and on your tablet.

Download WhatsApp for tablets: APK Mirror.

Download from Play Store if you are a beta tester.

7. Create your own stickers

Create stickers with Sticker Studio for your WhatsApp by cropping any image you have in the gallery. To share it with your friends.

Create up to 10 Packs with 30 stickers each.

cut out with your finger, add text or draw.

Download | Google Play (Free)

6. Create Fake Conversations on WhatsApp

Fool a friend by showing them a fake conversion that you can create with an app. Once installed you just have to do the following:

Click on new message. Fill in the false contract data and establish whether it is “online” or “writing.” Click on save. Start the conversation and when you are in the block where you write, select if it is a message from you or from the fake contact.

Download: Fake Chat Conversations (Android with Ads)

5. 2 Ways: Always Appear Online on WhatsApp

Make sure you have the option to show your last connection enabled. Go to your mobile settings – Select screen – screen timeout – select the option “Never”. Now the screen will not turn off unless the lock button is pressed. Now switch to the data network or Wi-Fi network. Open your WhatsApp or Messenger on your Android mobile. Your screen stays on, then your “Last Connection” will also stay online.

Now if the steps seem somewhat confusing, I have the second option which is to download an application that always keeps the screen active when using WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Download Free: Stay Alive! Keep screen awake

4. Have two WhatsApp accounts on Android

This is perhaps the best trick you can find for an Android mobile without so many complications. All you have to do is download an application, select WhatsApp and by magic a new icon appears to have another WhatsApp.

Download Application in : Best Apps: Clone Any Application

3. How to know if you are being spied on WhatsApp

This is a question we always ask ourselves and we don’t know if you are watching our conversations on another mobile or PC. But with this simple trick, you will know if someone has access to your account.

2. How to have a different notification Ringtone and Vibration

With our mobile we receive a large number of messages of all kinds during the day: Email, social networks, messages, calls, etc. and many times we have the same tone and vibration for some applications. But I want to show you how to create a custom one so that when this vibrate-only mode you can know that it is a WhatsApp message.

Download: Light Flow (Free)

1. Read WhatsApp Messages without appearing connected

Option 2 : install an application where the messages arrive to read and only when you open WhatsApp to respond is when it changes to read: It works with text, photos and voice notes.

Download Hide Read for WhatsApp Lite

Option 2 : Read message without double checking blue without app

Undo all your Internet connections by enabling airplane mode, viewing the message in question, and then forcing the application to close.