499 new cases announced and the spread of the disease fell below 200

There were 72 cases in Cork, 26 cases in Mayo and 21 cases in county Meath.

There were 18 cases in Galway, a further 18 cases in Donegal, ten cases in Kerry and less than five cases in Waterford.

175 of the 499 new cases today involved Dublin.

The two-week spread rate of the disease has dropped to 194 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country but has fallen slightly to 299. The rate is 280 in Meath, 240 in Cork and 191 in Kerry.

The fortnightly rate is now 188 in Galway, 182 in Mayo and 179 in Waterford.

There are 292 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 37 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Speaking of the program News at One Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, today said it was “inaccurate” to claim that NPHET called for strict restrictions too soon.

Professor Nolan said that adherence to Level 3 restrictions in October would lead to a fall in the number of cases.

He said that people were “voluntarily” reducing the number of people they met before being asked by the Government.

“The week before Level 5 was implemented people understood what would happen, I would say, and met fewer people socially. The added impact of level 5 restrictions is now clear, ”said Nolan.

“The R number is now under 1 so less than one person is getting the disease from another person. We think that will reduce that further, ”was his good news.

Both the Health Service Executive and the National Public Health Emergency Team recognize the importance of Christmas to the people of Ireland and both say that they want the people of the country to be able to celebrate Christmas but Leo did not. Varadker is neither of them willing to promise that we would have our permission by Christmas this year.

NPHET Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said they would be seeking advice from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control on how to tame this virus at festival time.

The Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, was on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning and expressed great concern about his rabies and the fact that the disease is currently spreading across Europe.

Henry said we should be careful because the sudden spread of the virus in other countries was a warning. He said there were 2,500 cases a week in Switzerland in mid-September but that the virus was currently being contracted by 50,000 people a week in that country.

But the story was also encouraging, he said.

“It simply came to our notice then. We are one of only two countries in Europe where the number of cases per fortnight is falling although the disease is spreading at a blazing pace in the rest of the continent and putting a lot of pressure on hospitals.

“Outbreaks, clusters and close contacts are falling in this country. The number of people testing positive and the important number R are also falling. The demand for tests is declining and the number of people booking tests is declining by 30%. The contact tracking system is now under the same pressure, ”says Dr Henry.

Dr Colm Henry said it was great to be able to socialize safely by Christmas but said there was only one way to ensure this, “adhere to level 5 restrictions” until the end of the month. November. He recalled that this virus was “highly volatile” and difficult to control.

Dr Holohan said the lower the number of cases per day at the beginning of December, the greater the flexibility to ease the constraints.

In the Dáil today Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he did not want to mislead people with “inaccurate information” about what people could do in December. He said he would not promise anything as the Government may have to “turn around and say that is not possible”.

Medical professionals have expressed concern about the decline in the number of people attending Emergency and Accident Units and fear that there are people who are seriously ill but very concerned about the virus and avoiding hospitalization as a result.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said consultants were saying they had to perform more dangerous surgeries because people did not come for treatment on time.

“If you need care urgently, please come to the hospital,” Paul Reid urged the public.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that eight others who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 595 new cases of the disease were confirmed today.

There are 407 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 49 in intensive care units.

To date, 2,700 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 1,940 people south of the border and 760 people north of it.

106,507 cases confirmed in Ireland to date, 64,538 cases in the south and 41,969 north.