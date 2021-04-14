4K 120Hz display and telephoto varifocal camera, Sony’s highlight on mobile

- Advertisement -

Sony does not want to be left behind in the smartphone segment, as clearly reflected in the Sony Xperia 1 III and Sony Xperia 5 III models, which were just presented today as their flagship this year, successors to the Sony Xperia. 1 II and Sony Xperia 5 II, respectively, although its mid-range has also been renewed with the arrival of the new Xperia 10 III.

But focusing on the company’s 2021 flagships, the Sony Xperia 1 III stands out especially as it is the first smart mobile phone model to have a 4K resolution screen (3840 x 1644p) with a refresh rate of 120Hz, although both are also the first models on the market to have the first variable focal telephoto camera in the same camera module, allowing you to switch between 70mm and 105mm.



Sony says that both models have been co-developed with engineers behind the scenes of the successful Alpha series, for which:

Both models feature fast and accurate continuous AF on all lenses and Real-time Eye AF. And in the Xperia 5 III, object tracking technology is introduced, which allows photographers to capture precise shots of moving subjects in a wide variety of settings with a simple touch of the screen.

A high-end that will not go unnoticed

Focusing in detail on the new Sony Xperia 1 III, its spectacular 4K screen is a 6.5 ″ OLED HDR screen, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with a 21: 9 aspect ratio and 100% support for the DCI-P3 color gamut, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

As a processor, it bets on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, accompanied by 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, and despite being a high-end, it also supports storage expansion up to 1TB via microSD cards.

As a front camera it has a camera with an 8MP sensor, and with respect to the rear camera configuration, it has a 12MP main camera (1 / 1.7 ″ size and with f / 1.7 aperture, with optical image stabilization and Dual Pixel PDAF), a 12MP secondary camera (with 1 / 2.6 ″ sensor size and f / 2.2 aperture), the aforementioned telephoto camera, which also maintains 12MP resolution, and a fourth camera with a 3D iToF sensor, all of them with Zeiss lenses.

The specifications are completed with a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and wireless charging, with dual stereo front speakers compatible with 360 Reality Audio, although users can enjoy the 360 ​​Spatial Sound experience through headphones (despite being high-end, it also has a headphone jack), in addition to having a fingerprint sensor on one side, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Wifi 6E and NFC, and carrying IP68 certification and a physical button dedicated to the camera.

It will arrive in early summer with a custom Android 11 in the Frosted Black and Frosted Purple color options, the starting price being unknown at the moment.

More information: Sony

Image: Sony promotional video