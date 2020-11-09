5 applications to check the status of your Android mobile

If you want to check the status of your Android mobile, there are a series of applications with which you can discover possible problems with the device.

Our Android phones are complex devices, made up of all kinds of little components . If there is a problem in one of them, it is very likely that it affects the whole phone and the experience of using it as well. Luckily, users in Spain can download applications with which to check that everything works correctly on the phone.

Using various applications, we can check the status of our Android phone in general or of some components, such as its battery , more precisely. In this way, if we have suspicions that something is wrong or we simply want to make sure that the device works correctly, we can resort to them.

Phone Check and Test

This application is one of the best options on Android to check the status of the phone. It will allow us to perform an analysis on our phone , so that it will be easy to detect problems in it. In addition, it has the ability to analyze all kinds of components on the device, so that it can be used in all kinds of situations. Since it can analyze the screen, the sound, the battery, the temperature, or the processor, among many others.

Phone Test is easy to use, thanks to a fairly simple interface . You will only have to click on the Test button, so that it will carry out this analysis and thus inform you of possible problems on the phone. So in case there is something, they will show you on screen what has been detected. This application can be downloaded for free in the Play Store:

CPU-Z

This is an application that we can use if we want to check the status of the battery in Android, in fact we have already talked about it previously . Although we can use it more often as well, because it provides us with general information about the device . So it is a good option in case we want to see the general state of our mobile. Also, it is one of the easiest options to use.

CPU-Z will not carry out various analyzes or tests on the phone, but will give us information about its status (temperature, battery status, etc.). Thanks to this information we can see if there is something that is not going well on our Android mobile. So it is a useful tool in this type of situation. This application can be downloaded for free from the Play Store:

Device Info

Another good application to have information about the state of our Android mobile, about which we talked a long time ago . The application will analyze your phone thoroughly , so that you will have data on its status and also be able to see if there is something that is not going well with it. One of the advantages of Device Info is that it gives us a large amount of information about the device, divided into several sections, in order to have accurate data.

From the performance of the processor, to the state of the battery or the operation of the sensors in the phone . Device Info is presented as a reliable application to detect possible problems in the status of your Android mobile. In addition, its interface is easy to use, so we can use it without any worries. This application can be downloaded for free on the Play Store:

Screen Test Pro

When it comes to detecting problems on your Android mobile, you may want to check some specific parts. For example, you may have noticed some problems on the device screen . To determine if there are really faults, there are applications with which to detect faults on the mobile screen, of which we have already spoken .

Screen Test Pro is one of the best options, since it has a large number of tests , designed to detect faults on the screen of your Android mobile. From problems with the pixels, the sensitivity of the screen, to the colors of the same. With this application you can detect any possible problem with your screen. This application can be downloaded for free from the Play Store:

AccuBattery

If what you want to check is the status of the phone’s battery , we can not only use applications like those mentioned before. There are applications that are intended for a specific analysis of the battery of your Android mobile, such as AccuBattery, which is an application that we can use to learn more about the status of the phone’s battery. Since it allows you to have this data, as well as to know which applications consume the most battery , so it is an app that you can get a lot out of.

It is an easy-to-use application that gives us a lot of information about the phone’s battery . Thanks to this information we will be able to detect possible problems in said battery. A good help, especially if you have questions about the state of the battery. The interface is easy to use, so no one will have a problem using this application on Android. AccuBattery can be downloaded for free on our phone from the Play Store.