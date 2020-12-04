5 apps to learn to read faster

Learning to read fast involves mastering a series of strategies that can be acquired. In addition, understanding how the brain works is essential to read more fluently and fluently, since it is necessary to understand and analyze what is read, since it is useless to have a speed reading if what has been read is not assimilated.

Learning to read fast can be achieved with the help of technologies through mobile applications designed with the purpose of accelerating reading and understanding of what is read

There are some mobile applications that can help you speed up your reading and improve your comprehension skills. These are some of them:

-Schulte table: this application is used for the user to learn, with the «Schulte Table» technique, to improve their memory and attention. It is a game that consists of placing the numbers from 1 to 25 in a 5 x 5 matrix. By doing this in the shortest time possible, you will be working and developing skills of speed and mental agility, basic elements to learn to read quickly.

-Read faster: is an application that can be downloaded on mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems and that allows you to learn to read faster in less than 10 days. Based on games and tests, it allows to increase retention capacity, trains the eyes to widen the range of vision and offers concentration exercises.

-ReaderPro: it is an application available on the Google Play Store that helps the user read faster but at the same time understand what they read. It has a series of exercises and advanced workouts to master the technique and that help improve attention, exercise memory and concentration. Each workout is divided into programs that become more difficult as you progress.

-Read faster – Games, statistics and motivates 2020: is a fast reading application that can be downloaded on Android mobile devices. Help build reading speed with scrolling techniques and fun exercises. The user will progress with the app as he advances with the program, which will adjust its difficulty.

-Fast reading: is an application available on the Google Play Store that offers various teaching methods to learn to read quickly and understand what is being read in a short time. It has a series of trainers specially selected for the app, who will help the user to quickly remember figures and words, thus increasing their ability to concentrate, range of view and speed in reading.

