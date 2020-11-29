5 Best Apps to Share Large Files + Password

Share large files between mobile devices that you have close by using Wifi Direct technology that does not require internet, nor does it consume your data.

In addition to being able to transfer large files between your mobile and computer (PC or Mac) without cables, just using your home Wi-Fi. If you have a remote contact, you can send a download link privately that can even be limited with the number of downloads, expiration dates and access password.

Send Anywhere

It has several ways to send large files but in a simple way, among which is sharing with a QR code between nearby devices or with a download link when they are far away.

Apps for: Computers, mobiles and Web browser.

Security : 256-bit encryption

Capacity : 10GB and 48Hours to expire link.

Price : Free and Plus Plan (USD 5.99 / month)

Download Available on : Android and iPhone

SHAREit

In the most popular application in the world to share large files between nearby devices that have the same application without requiring data since it uses the Wi-Fi Direct method and Bluetooth.

Apps For : PC, Mac, Android and iOS.

Security : Security Vault for iOS.

Capacity : Unlimited

Price : Free but with ads.

Available for : Android and iPhone

AirMore

It is a simple app to use and ideal for sharing large files between my mobile and my PC since they only have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Apps For : Any browser and Android, iOS and iPad.

Security : no QR code read only.

Capacity : Unlimited

Price : Free.

Available for : Android and iPhone

Firefox Send

It is an alternative to upload files to the cloud but it will be deleted after a certain time and criteria (Number of downloads or Days elapsed). In addition, the files will be protected with an access password.

Apps For : Web and Android.

Security : Encryption and files with password

Capacity : 1G Without registration and 2.5GG with Firefox account.

Price : Free.

Available for : Android or Web

Google drive

Speaking of cloud storage services, I want to recommend Google Drive, since it is optimized for mobile devices and with G Drive you will get 15GB in the cloud to share files with other users.

Apps For : Web, Computers, Android, iOS and iPadOS.

Security : Access through google account and with permissions.

Capacity : Unlimited file.

Price : Free.

Available for : Android or iPhone

Share with Nearby by Google feature

It is a function implemented by google to easily send files between nearby devices from the share menu. It should only be configured so that the device is visible with all or only your contacts and finally accept the notification to receive a file.