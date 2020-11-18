Antivirus represents one of the main barriers that we can establish to protect our data and privacy. This type of software is constantly monitored for threats that could put our information at risk. Malwarebytes is probably one of the most recognized options on the market, however, there is a very wide catalog to choose from. Therefore, we will present you the 5 best Malwarebytes alternatives for Windows 10.

Each of the options has features that adapt to different needs. However, they are generally very reliable as alternatives to Malwarebytes.

The best alternatives to Malwarebytes for Windows 10

MalwareFox

MalwareFox It is one of the best options on this list because its characteristics are completely adapted to the times we live in. While removable storage devices can have infections, most of the danger is concentrated on the web. In this way, MalwareFox focuses mainly on disinfecting browsers where small apps that spy on us or steal data are usually located.

This class of malware usually generates many headaches, reducing the performance of the browser and even capturing the data we handle. The same goes for search engines that end up replacing our home page without permission.

Given all this, MalwareFox represents an immediate solution capable of cleaning the system of all malware and also keep monitoring. This will allow you to navigate the web with the confidence of having software capable of detecting the intrusion of these malicious programs and getting rid of them.

Emisoft

Emisoft is a security suite that provides web protection and browser security in the same place. Additionally, it has real-time protection that will allow you to stay protected by detecting threats immediately. But perhaps one of its most attractive features is the behavior-based blocker. This feature allows you to determine if any program or file acts in a dangerous way to inhibit its action on the spot.

As a luxury complement, Emisoft has protection against Ransomware, an extremely dangerous threat to the data we store. So, it is a fairly complete antivirus and full of features that will keep hackers at bay.

HitmanPro Alert

HitmanPro Alert lives up to its name and its action as an antivirus reminds Agent47, the protagonist of the game of the same name. This software does not stop viruses, malware, adware and all malicious code that appears at the perimeter of our system. Its function of protecting vulnerable programs allows it to cover those security gaps that many software have, putting our data at risk.

Likewise, it has the possibility of keeping everything we write when we browse the web encrypted. This disables the action of the keyloggers that catch what we enter from the keyboard and additionally, you will receive an alert. On the other hand, it has the ability to analyze the behavior of the ciphers executed on the computer in order to detect the presence of ransomware and block it.

HitmanPro Alert is one of the best alternatives to Malwarebytes for Windows 10, which is worth incorporating into the system to protect it 100%.

GridinSoft

This software stands out above all for its simplicity, under a very simple interface it handles a good number of options to protect the system. In GridinSoft we have a faithful remover of rootkits, malware, adware, whose action manages to clean from the browser to the Windows registry.

Also, we have GridinSofot among the best alternatives to Malwarebytes for Windows for its options to optimize the system. So, it not only promises us a computer free of threats but also with a fast and smooth operation.

IObit Malware Fighter

Among the best alternatives to Malwarebytes for Windows 10 could not miss IObit Malware Fighter. This solution works with the powerful Bitdefender antivirus engine, which at this point is more than proven in the detection and elimination of threats. But additionally, this software is powered by intelligent functions that allow it to detect threats just by analyzing their behavior.

In this way, IObit Malware Fighter is able to monitor the running processes and when noticing strange behavior, it will let us know. Also, the reinforced protection against ransomware enables a space under password that will guarantee the integrity of your most sensitive data.

This option also stands out for being quite light and not demanding too much on system resources.

What is the best antivirus option for my computer?

In the above list we talked about the best antivirus alternatives for Windows 10, however, the most suitable for us will depend on our needs. In this way, you should be aware of the situation of your computer. Do you have dozens of search bars in the browser? Has your data been stolen and your accounts compromised? Have you been a victim of ransomware? The situation you find yourself in can help you define which option is the best.

However, all of those that we list above stand out for their comprehensive nature, so that they can solve practically any situation. In that sense, if you are looking for the best alternatives to Malwarebytes for Windows 10, don’t hesitate to give these options a try.

