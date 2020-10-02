Webcams were one of the first products to disappear with teleworking, but you can already find good offers of high definition cameras to record yourself, to stream or for video conferences.

Teleworking has many advantages that we will not list because they are quite obvious, although one of them is the option of holding virtual meetings without having to leave your home, although for that you undoubtedly need a webcam and a microphone.

To make it easy for you, we have selected five cheap webcams of about 30 euros or less that you can buy in Spain , both on Amazon and PcComponentes. Many of them have free shipping, all from Amazon if you are also a user of their Prime service.

If you are not, we recommend that you sign up for the free trial month to receive it at home in less than 48 working hours.

Webcam with Full HD resolution and microphone

Amazon / Getty

To start with our recommendations, a webcam that is priced at only about € 24 with free shipping on Amazon . It is also a model that you can have at home in less than 48 working hours, ideal if you are in a hurry .

Its peculiarities are the Full HD 1080p resolution and the built-in microphone. In addition, you can place it on the monitor of your PC thanks to the support that is incorporated.

Anivia W8 Webcam compatible with external displays, laptops and even tripods with a resolution of 1080p and fully plug and play.

It connects via USB and you don’t need any program or configuration: just plug and play.

Owlotech Start Webcam 720p

Pc Components

One of the oddities on this list is finding a camera that stays cheap despite all the demand. This Owlotech Start Webcam is an example.

We can find this camera with a sensor compatible with 720p video for only € 39.99 in PcComponentes. It has a directional microphone so that you can be heard when speaking in video calls and an orange detail on the front.

Owlotech Start Webcam 720p Perfect webcam for video conferencing with a maximum quality of 720p. It includes a directional microphone so that only you can be heard and it does not need software, just connect it and it will be ready to use.

Its sensor is 8 megapixels and with it you can take photos or even record videos and then send them. It has fixed focus, so everything that is more than 20mm away will be in focus.

Logitech C270

Logitech

This Logitech C270 webcam is the only one at a decent price that we have found in online stores. It is a very popular webcam designed for professional video conferencing rather than streaming or recording video.

This camera has already returned to Amazon after a few weeks disappeared. It can be found for about € 71 and with free shipping.

Logitech C270 Logitech webcam with the highest possible quality from these leading brand of peripherals. It includes a 720p sensor and a universal clip that adapts to any screen.

It has a sensor capable of capturing video in 720p at 30 FPS, it also has a fixed focus and a standard lens. It has a 1.5 meter long USB 2.0 cable and is fully Plug & Play, just plug in and ready to go.

1080p webcam with autofocus

Ali Express

If you want a cheap webcam that is fast at home, we have found this Full HD camera with USB cable and microphone in AliExpress Plaza for less than € 50 , so it is sent from its distribution center located in your country.

This camera includes a 1080p video compatible sensor for video conferencing or live broadcasting. It includes a system that improves exposure when there are changes in lighting and has a fixed focus.

1080p webcam with autofocus Webcam with 1080p resolution, microphone and exposure correction system directly on the camera. Just connect it to your computer via USB and it’s ready to work with video calling applications.

Shipping is totally free and will arrive in a couple of days by courier. In addition, as it is sold from Spain, it has a guarantee and you can make a return within 15 days from when you receive it at home.

Aovaza 720p webcam

Amazon

One of the cheapest webcams of the moment on Amazon is this Aovaza camera. It’s available on Amazon for just € 22 and has free shipping.

This camera is cheap and has everything you need to make video calls. It has a 2-microphone system to pick up the audio, a 720p sensor that is more than enough for video conferencing.

720p webcam Aovaza Webcam with 720p sensor and adjustment clip that can be rotated in all possible angles, even backwards. It is compatible with any PC or Mac and uses USB 2.0 as a connection.

Fits any monitor, even laptops with very thin screens. The adjustment clip allows you to move the camera head in all directions, including 360º or 90º tilt adjustment. It uses a USB connection for the camera and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack for the microphone.