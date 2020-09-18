5 effective tricks to become invisible in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has settings in your privacy to make you invisible so that nobody knows your conversations, last connection and much more.

Privacy and security are two of the most important issues for WhatsApp , for that reason the app has hidden certain functions to become invisible and that no one knows your last connection, if you have already read a message or even the ability to hide your profile picture. Very useful tools for all those users who seek to improve their privacy.

If you want to know more about them and put them into practice, here we share them all; This way you will become " invisible " on WhatsApp.

1. Delete your last connection

If you want no one to know when your last connection was, you can remove this feature from WhatsApp. For this you have to:

Enter the three dots menu of WhatsApp.

Select “Settings”, then “Account” and “Privacy.”

Once there, choose the option “Last hour. once ”and set it so that no one can see it.

2. Remove blue popcorn from messages

Another tool to become invisible on WhatsApp is to eliminate the “double check” or the blue popcorn that confirms that you have already read a message. This will serve to not let anyone in seen and give you your time to answer.

Enter the WhatsApp three-dot menu.

Select “Settings”, then “Account” and “Privacy.”

Once there, choose the option “Read confirmations” and deactivate the switch.

All your contacts will stop receiving the read confirmation of the messages, although like the last connection, you will not receive the read receipts of the others either.

3. Set up two-step verification

Another trick that is built into the app is two-step verification. This option is not exactly to make you invisible, but it will increase the security of your account. The two-step verification consists of verifying each time you log into your account with a different device, it will ask you for a six-number PIN.

Enter the WhatsApp three-dot menu.

Select “Settings”, then “Account” and from there you get to “Two-Step Verification”.

Activate it, enter your PIN, and you’re done.

4. Hide important conversations

Many users have been fascinated with this trick, especially when they fear that someone will check their cell phone and read their private conversations, because this tool allows you to hide them without having to delete them.

Enter WhatsApp and hold on the conversation you want to hide.

At the top a menu will appear and you must select the icon that looks like a mailbox with a down arrow and thus the conversation will be hidden.

To see it, you have to go down between your chats until you find the “Archived”.

Click on that option and the conversation you archived will appear.

5. Hide your profile picture

There are times when contacts have you added that you don’t, which allows them to see your profile picture. If you want to avoid this there is a trick so that only your added contacts can see your photo.