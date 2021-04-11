5 free Android games to train your brain

- Advertisement -

Maybe you are one of those people who like to keep the brain constantly learning and training to reach the limit and solve mental exercises, which is obviously not easy.

And it is that unless you have very little patience to solve problems and mental puzzles, this is a world that turns out to be quite interesting and stimulating. Therefore, this time they will be up to 5 free video games for Android that you can see here to download and train your mind, so let’s go for it.

Roll the ball

This is one of the classics that we can find within the category of modern brain games and puzzles. It is basically a game where you will have to fit the pieces by moving the blocks, to create a path for the ball in motion to the goal. Great title with more than 100 million downloads, which has even managed to make several clones thanks to its popularity.

Sudoku.com

There are true classics that never go out of style, and Sudoku is a clear example of this. This app has over 10,000 sudoku maps to enjoy, which can be practically impossible for you to complete but that is the positive side, plus there are up to 6 different levels to choose from.

Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop is another excellent option in which logic and strategy must come together to fulfill the objective of the game: create loop patterns by connecting various lines and circles. It sounds easier than it sounds, but it really is the opposite since you must be pressing the screen at all times to see how to match the individual points.

Scrabble GO

We’ve all heard of Scrabble before, the iconic 1938 word game that since its release has always been relevant and more than present. This is a new version a little more lively and that fully enters the children’s audience, now more than ever, so it’s a great option to play with friends and family from a distance.

Hocus

Last but not least, we came across Hocus, an interesting and striking puzzle that manages to teach us optical illusions, mainly due to to the position and shadows of the objects, which the designer takes full advantage of to provide the greatest possible challenge to users.

It turns out to have a fairly simple game mechanic, where only the red cube must be brought to the end of the maze. However, the dilemma is which side of the should go to get to the necessary point.