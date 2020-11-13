5 keys about the YouTube algorithm that you possibly did not know

The YouTube video recommendation algorithm was created in 2016 and using Machine Learning or machine learning, takes details on how the user uses the platform, to recommend content that you think might interest you.

The developers of the YouTube recommendation algorithm have their own channel with tips on the video platform

Until now, YouTube has revealed little information about its algorithm, although it is known that it obtains and interprets the information about the videos that the user consumes, the viewing times (for example, if a user leaves a video half and goes to another, YouTube understands that you have not liked it and, therefore, will not recommend any more similar videos), “Likes” and “Dislikes”, comments, news and frequency of publication.

However, many doubts remain about the operation of the algorithm. Some have now been solved by the developers of the YouTube algorithm themselves, who have published a video on the “Creator Insider” channel, which YouTube owns, to give clues to content creators on a regular basis, where they answer specific questions about how it works. of the algorithm:

5 resolved keys about the YouTube algorithm

-Publishing too much penalizes: One of the questions asked of the YouTube algorithm development team was whether posting too many times a day could be counterproductive. In this sense, according to the creators, although there is no maximum number of videos that can be published in a day, YouTube will limit the notifications sent to users in a single day and per channel to three to prevent them from “burning ».

-Videos with few views do not penalize: The YouTube algorithm does not judge an entire channel by the results of a single video. In this sense, if a video has many views and is being liked, YouTube will recommend it to other users without caring that the rest of the videos on the channel have not worked well.

-External traffic matters … but little: External traffic (for example, from search engine pages or social networks) is important for the video to show up in recommendations. However, the video has to work well mainly on YouTube, otherwise it will stop showing even if it succeeds on Facebook or Twitter.

-The viewing time of external users does not matter either: Following the thread of external traffic, one of the questions asked has to do with a video that was receiving a lot of external traffic, but that this traffic had a short viewing time. In this sense, YouTube has explained that it would not be a problem, since it is common for the viewing times of external users to be lower.

-Inactive subscribers: Older channels usually have a lot of inactive subscribers, however this is not a problem for YouTube. As long as the content continues to work with the audience, it will show up in the recommendations, even if your subscribers have not taken any action in a while.

