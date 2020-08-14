5 reasons why you should use WhatsApp Business

We tell you what can be done with WhatsApp Business, and five reasons why you should use this tool if you have a business.

5 reasons to use WhatsApp Business

1. Secure messages to clients

This tool allows companies to send messages to their customers safely and directly from WhatsApp, an application that practically all Internet users have installed.

These messages are linked to a single phone number under a branded business profile rather than a string of numerical digits that could cause discomfort or mistrust.

2. Top brand connections

With WhatsApp Business, companies can aspire to have better relationships with their clients, since it gives companies a closed and personal environment in order to have personalized and individual communication with each client.

3. Face to face

Related to the confidence of knowing who is the company in which you are trusting to acquire a certain service or product, through WhatsApp Business you can have direct, face-to-face conversations with your customers, suppliers and potential investors. Real face-to-face conversations are essential for building trust, so take advantage of the ease of video calls, not just messaging.

4. Competition worldwide

If your expansion or scope objectives are international, take into account that WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in 104 countries, not only for its ease of use but also for its free nature. So by using this tool you can easily reach the markets you want, wherever you are.

5. Private and secure messaging

One of the advantages of WhatsApp, in general, is its extreme encryption and its attention to maintain the privacy of its subscribers. Entrepreneurs, wanting a secure way to connect and interact with their customers, can enjoy the benefits of WhatsApp Business.

Also, as a bonus, you can display your products and services in a catalog that will help boost your sales.

How to use WhatsApp Business?

Enter the application store of your mobile and download WhatsApp Business

Associate a WhatsApp account of the mobile that you normally use, it is preferable that you use a line that you use especially for your company, instead of personal.

Accept the terms and verify your account

In order to continue with the steps you must accept the privacy policies and verify the phone number you entered to create your account.

Load the basic information of your company

Enter your company name, a professional profile image, it can be your logo.

Complete the professional profile

After having entered your company data, enter the ‘company settings’ option that you can find in the application menu. Add the information requested such as your location, your money order, business hours, social networks …

Simplify response times, and reach unexplored audiences.