5 services to store photos for free in the Cloud

The storage of photographs in the Cloud has different advantages: from a backup against theft or loss to a simple way to preserve the photographs when changing mobile devices, through a support or a substitute for the internal memory of the mobile, that always ends up falling short

Free photo storage spaces in the Cloud allow you to save and synchronize your images and videos

Until now, Google Photos has been a reference for many, but from June 1 the free storage space of Google One (Google’s virtual hard disk) will be limited to only 15 GB, except for owners of a Google Pixel mobile.

That is, Google Photos will no longer have unlimited storage, but beyond this option there are other online storage alternatives available, some specifically designed to store photos and videos, which do not involve any outlay, and which also allow you to enjoy the cloud. We recommend the following:

-Dropbox: The reference for online storage for a long time offers 2 Gb for free where to store all types of files, respecting the original quality in the case of images. It also has payment plans to expand storage capacity up to 2 TB for € 119.90 per year.

-iCloud: It is the Apple cloud, which offers 5 Gb of free storage, capable of expanding up to 50 GB with different payment plans, which include some family-type plans to share a single capacity between several users belonging to the same family group. In those five free gigs, you can select whether to save the backup copies of the mobile device in addition to the photos and videos taken from the iPhone or iPad, so it will be necessary to be careful in the management so as not to exhaust the available space.

-Mega: Heir to the controversial content storage and download service Megaupload founded by the flamboyant Kim Dotcom, currently offers up to 50 GB of storage capacity for free capable of reaching 400 GB for € 4.99 per month. One of the functions it offers is the backup of the smartphone files through its own app.

-Onedrive: This storage service owned by Microsoft and offers 5 Gb of free storage of images and videos. It has payment plans starting at € 2 per month for 100 GB of capacity, expanding storage up to 1 TB for those who are subscribed to Office 365.

-Amazon Photos: It is a service added on Amazon Prime subscription, so keep in mind that it can only be used free of charge by subscribers to it. It is the one that offers the greatest storage capacity since in terms of images there is no limit, also allowing you to save the photos with their original quality even in RAW format. The only limitation of space is with the videos, allowing to store only 5 Gb.

