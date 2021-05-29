5 things you have to do when buying a Xiaomi mobile

Next we are not going to tell you what you should verify before buying a Xiaomi mobile. What you will see are 5 of the main things you should do right after having a mobile of that brand in your hands.

We go like this with those settings that you must take into account in the area of ​​camera, operating system, storage and more.

Remove the watermark on photos

The fashion of taking watermarked photos has been lagging behind. And either because you don’t want to damage an image with this description, or because you don’t want people to see what model your device is, you can use the tutorial presented in the video to disable the setting. Doing this will take no more than a few seconds. and from that moment on you can capture moments without worrying about the watermark being present.

Know that you have the latest MIUI update, and if you don’t have it, update it

Currently, MIUI 12 is the most up-to-date customization layer on Xiaomi phones. For now MIUI 12.5 is taking time to reach devices with Chinese ROM, so it is likely that your smartphone has this version 12 and the tools it offers.

However, if your device has Qualcomm processors from the Snapdragon 800 series (855, 865 and 888), you can download version 12.5 with Google services through the steps mentioned in the previous video and the ones you will see below:

– Go to the settings of your Xiaomi.

– Click on the Accounts and synchronization option.

– Select the Google Basic Services option and click on the option to enable it.

– Add a new Google account by clicking on Add corresponding account.

– Enter the username and password to access your Google account.

– Return to the main page and you will see that the Google Play Store icon appears.

– The last thing you should do is enable the applications that are part of Google services, as these will be disabled by default.

Move all the content to your new mobile with Mi Mover

Xiaomi has applications for practically everything, and in the case of transferring content from one device to another, it is no exception. With the My Move tool, you can transfer messages, photos, videos, applications with their content and other files from any mobile to a Poco / Redmi / Mi smartphone. It can be downloaded for free and here is the link for you to do it from Google Play:

My move: download from Google Play

Clean the mobile completely without resorting to an external app

Thanks to the benefits that come in MIUI 12, you can free up space and detoxify the device to take more advantage of the available capacity. In this case, all you have to do is go to the app Safety and access the option Deep cleaning. Then, you will have all the files ordered by the weight they consume (below there will be a WhatsApp folder), this so that you can delete them quickly.

In the case of the instant messaging tool, you can clear the cache, voice messages, wallpapers, audios, GIFs, documents, and so on.

Have the company’s original high-end headphones

We know that this is quite optional and is not essential. However, if you are passionate about the firm’s products and want the best high-end headphones with its seal, then you should bear in mind that the FlipBuds Pro.

These headphones were presented on May 21 and have 3 noise cancellation modes, 10 meter range and a powerful autonomy of up to 28 hours. In addition to the above, it incorporates a simultaneous connection mode between the computer and the mobile, which will allow to have the sound in both teams without problem. Its cost is 102 euros and in the coming weeks it could be reaching the European market.