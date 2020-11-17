5 tips to improve your computer security in 2021

We always put a lot of emphasis on security when we talk about our computers and mobiles. So much stress is completely understandable when we take into account the age in which we live and the amount of risks that exist on the web. Information is the new loot that hackers are looking for and it is contained in our computers and smartphones.

All this merits improving the security of your computer to move with ease on the web and then we will comment on what you need. These are 5 tips that will help you improve the security of your computer to prevent your data and information from being stolen in any way.

What you need to improve the security of your computer

Invest in a good antivirus

We can see the activity of improving the security of your computer as if we raised barriers around intruders. Therefore, the first barrier that we must establish is that of a solvent and effective antivirus. In the market we can find dozens of them and their selection will depend on your needs and of course, your budget.

Use strong passwords

Another important barrier you need to raise to improve the security of your computer is creating strong passwords. In our days, there are mechanisms capable of breaking simple passwords, those based on words and without combinations with other characters. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to create keys that include numbers, uppercase, lowercase and also special characters.

To achieve this, we can have desktop applications and programs to manage passwords. These apps can help us to generate really strong passwords and also to always have them at hand, considering how difficult it is to remember them.

Scan email attachments before opening

Email is one of the main avenues hackers take to spread their malicious code. This makes it strictly necessary that before downloading the files we scan them with an antivirus. To achieve this, most antivirus solutions have the ability to scan files from the web before downloading them.

Likewise, there are extensions for Chrome and online solutions capable of scanning for viruses in the files that we handle from the email.

Remember to protect your mobile too

Considering that the risks we are talking about are found on the internet, every connected device must be protected and this includes smartphones. As in the computer, the smartphone is a huge base of personal information that we need to keep safe.

This means applying the tips above regarding passwords as well as email archives. Likewise, the physical security of the device is important and for this we can have apps that monitor if the equipment has been taken by an intruder.

Take care of your social networks too

Social engineering continues to be the main mechanism used by information pirates to be successful in their activities. This implies that what we show on our social media profiles could be used to steal our data. For this reason, it is necessary to maintain the privacy of our social networks.

However, it is not about putting a lock on your Twitter account for example, but about taking care of the publications you make. For example, if you don’t use strong passwords and post information about your birthday or pet, it is possible that any hacker could use this information to steal your account.

Improving the security of your computer is a very important task, especially since we live with dozens of risks on the web. The Internet is a wonderful place, but very unsafe, so it is up to us to establish all the necessary barriers to move safely. Apply these 5 tips that we present to you and your computer will be much safer to continue enjoying the web.

