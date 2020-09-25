CommunityEditor's PickEntertainmentLatest newsTech News

5 tourist destinations that want to pay for your vacation

5 tourist destinations that want to pay for your vacation

Tourism worldwide is slowly beginning to normalize. One of the strategies has been to pay for tourists' vacations to visit them. The world will never...
Know the trick to add Paint to WhatsApp Web and edit photos

The classic Paint we all know from Windows can now be integrated into WhatsApp Web to edit and share photos. (Photo: Redaction) Before the awesome...
Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite: New HDMI dongles with more power in one and sweeping price in the other

Two years ago Amazon did not touch its family of HDMI dongles. He did it with the output of the Fire TV Stick 4K,...
Abraham

Tourism worldwide is slowly beginning to normalize. One of the strategies has been to pay for tourists’ vacations to visit them.

The world will never be the same again after the quarantine, however, little by little everything will begin to return to normal. One of the strategies for this to happen is to invite tourists to vacation in paradisiacal destinations by paying for their vacations and thus reactivate the economy.

You read that right, there are countries that have proposed to pay for your plane ticket and accommodation so that you can visit them on your next vacation , of course, with the proper safety and hygiene measures. So, if you were looking for your next destination, you’ve come to the right place. Take note!

These are the countries that want to pay for your holidays

1. Japan

Japan is one of the countries that has known how to control the damages of the pandemic and has offered to receive adventurous travelers by paying part of their plane ticket and discounts with financial assistance for certain expenses; food and transportation.

Obviously Japan is one of the countries with the greatest culture, tradition and landscapes that you have to know. If for a long time you dreamed of visiting the country of anime, maybe in 2021 it can come true.

2. Switzerland

Unlike the rest of the destinations on this list, Switzerland offers a longer stay than a vacation, it is inviting you to live there for a while! This is due to the type of population since people are needed to inhabit the majestic place.

If you would like to live surrounded by mountains, snow and enjoy sports and artistic activities, surely Switzerland is the perfect place; Through its call, it only requires people under 45 years of age and wanting to be part of the picturesque European country.

3. Sicily (Italy)

Can you imagine tasting and enjoying Italian pasta and wines? Well, Sicily is another of the destinations that has offered to pay for part of the plane tickets and accommodation for travelers who dare to visit them at the end of 2020. In addition, the entrance to the city’s most famous museums and attractions will be completely free.

Sicily is undoubtedly one of the most striking destinations in Europe, with well-preserved ancient ruins, spectacular Greek temples and the majestic Palatine Chapel. Not to mention the renowned Italian restaurants for all those who love food.

4. United Kingdom

Part of the United Kingdom has also joined this initiative, however it has not yet defined the promotions or discounts for its next visits. That hasn’t stopped travelers from signing up to vacation in the beautiful country next year. Here you can see world-famous landscapes and marvel at the English culture.

5. Cancun (Mexico)

Mexico could not be left behind and Cancun has been one of the destinations to offer great discounts to national and international tourists. So you can relax on its beautiful beaches and put aside the stress of recent months.

Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos have lowered the price of accommodation with 2 × 1 promotions and one free night for every two days of accommodation. So, if you want to vacation and also help the economy of our country, Cancun is perfect.

