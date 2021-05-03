5 viral dance videos to watch sitting on the couch

Dancing, like boxing, is something that looks very easy until you try to do it yourself. Poppin and lockin appears to untrained people as if they have a heart attack, and an attempt at modern dance soon resembles a semi-drunken runaway. In short, the best way to enjoy dancing is to relax on the couch. Especially for the Day of Dance, we selected 5 dance videos that have gone viral for all good reasons.

Hotline Bling

Hotline Bling ‘s video has been viewed over 1 billion times, not just because Drake’s song is so catchy (and so resembles the Nintendo eShop tune on Wii). People find the way of dancing of the Canadian rapper / singer so special that there are various memes. Drake invents whole new dance moves, although it is unknown whether it came from Drake himself or from Director X who was in charge of the clip.

Parris Goebel

She is, among other things, the woman behind the clip of Justin Bieber’s Sorry, but above all she is a great choreographer. Parris Goebel has a whole army of women who teach them the most fantastic moves and all that comes together at the coolest dance competition in the world: World of Dance. The video below has been viewed over 200 million times and you’ll want to see it from start to finish once it’s on:

It’s Friday then

One of the most recent viral dance videos, that has to be Mufasa’s Friday Dance. Content creator Mufasa goes all out on Push The Feeling On (MK Dub Revisited Edit) by The Nightcrawlers. He jumps out of the car and does some good dance moves while his friend slowly drives away. It even resulted in a Mufasa emoji.

Jerusalema dance

When the corona virus broke out, it put a lot of pressure on hospitals around the world. The African song Jerusalema by Master KG became a true trend among hospitals to have some fun in between all the misery, on the one hand, but also to draw attention to the important work that is done in hospitals, especially now. The video below of a hospital in Nairobi, for example, is a popular example, although there are dozens of examples of all kinds of hospitals (also in the Netherlands) that have dared a Jerusalem dance.

Techno Viking

If you saw the video Techno Viking, you wouldn’t think the story would get such a tail. What looks like a funny video of a man who goes crazy at the Fuckparade in Berlin in 2000, turns out to have had a great influence on the life of this ‘Techno Viking’. The video got more than 10 million views in half a year, but is often taken offline and put back online by others, making the number difficult to keep an eye on nowadays. Nice detail: that going viral only took place in 2007, after the video was put back on YouTube. The man in the video – who by the way is not MMA fighter Keith Jardine – would like to remain anonymous, but has filed a lawsuit against the video maker Fritsch. He had to pay the man 13,000 euros in compensation,