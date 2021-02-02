5 ways to save TikTok videos

- Advertisement -

TikTok today is one of the social networks with the highest number of users who see content on it every minute and remain active in the application for a long time. If there are videos on this social network, then there must also be some way to download them, which is why many users wonder how to save a video on TikTok. In this article, you will find four tools to download TikTok videos.

4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader allows you to download online videos with the original quality from popular pages, including TikTok. The only thing is that you can only extract and download the audio track separately.

After downloading the video, it can be easily converted to any desired format. It also supports batch file download and link import from .csv.

sssTikTok

Although TikTok is a very popular application all over the world with which you can watch funny videos, it is not possible to download any video without a watermark from the official application. Hence the need for a special tool to download them arises. One of the first websites to appear on Google through which TikTok videos can be downloaded without a watermark is sssTik.io.

The site works perfectly and is simple: all you need to do is paste the link of the video you want to download on the home page. It will also give the option to select one of the following formats to download: with or without a watermark, or simply as audio. Choose the one you like best.

Movavi Screen Recorder

Movavi Screen Recorder collects TikTok videos in a different way, since the application records the screen with the video that has to be downloaded and that’s it. In addition, it can be saved in any format in high quality. Also this application allows record screens online on any other page that has videos.

Video Downloader for Social Media

Video Downloader for Social Media helps download videos from the most popular social networks.

Videos can be downloaded from applications such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, but it is also compatible with Vigo, Likee or Whatsapp. The main problem of This application is that it can only be installed on devices with Android system.

SnapTik.app

SnapTik.app is an online application to download TikTok videos without a watermark. You don’t need to install any software on your computer or mobile phone, just the TikTok video link is enough. All processing is done on the website, so video can be downloaded to devices with just one click.

Extra

As an extra, you can also download the videos in the TikTok application itself. To do this, you have to click on the “Share” button and select “Save video”, the only thing is that it will have the watermark with the username that published it and the TikTok logo.

.