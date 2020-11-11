5 WhatsApp tricks that you probably didn’t know existed

WhatsApp is the instant messaging application that has the most users in the world, more than 2,000 million. Do you know what is the origin of its name? Maybe yes, because we told you about it a few weeks ago, but what you may not know are these tricks that today we are going to tell you to get more out of your WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you know how long a message has been ignored, not be seen while reading a message or while writing one

-How to know who has your number saved in the phonebook : to find out which contacts in a group chat have your number registered, there is a simple trick. The first thing is to create a broadcast message , then it is sent to at least one contact that you know has your number and you add the suspects. Finally, you select the message sent and review the broadcast information list. There, all the numbers that have seen the message are displayed, which, at the same time, are the contacts that have your number registered.

-Know how long your message has been ignored : surely it has happened to you that you have sent a message and they have left you on hold. If you want to know how much time has passed in this uncomfortable situation, on Android, the first thing you should do is open the chat where you sent the message. This must be pressed for a few seconds until a window with options opens, among which “Info” will appear. Press it and the time that has passed since you sent the message will be displayed. In the case of an iPhone, you just have to place your finger on the message and the “Info” option will appear. This feature is also available for group chats.

-WhatsApp dark mode : it had been announced as one of the most important WhatsApp novelties for this 2020 and it has already been available since yesterday in both the application for Android and iOS devices. You only have to do a few steps to activate it to enjoy a gray background, a visually less polluting light and significant energy savings, as we also tell you in this video:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_VzVZOpecu8?feature=oembed

-Read a message without being discovered : there are many ways to go unnoticed when reading a message. The simplest and safest is activating airplane mode on your mobile. When a message has arrived in the tray, avoid rushing through it. First change the state of the mobile to airplane mode, then you can enter and read it or even respond. The system, having no connection, simply will not show the user online. Finally, the app is exited and airplane mode is deactivated. This also serves to avoid being seen while “Writing …”.

Now, if the double blue check is deactivated as a technique to avoid being seen reading a message, it should be known that if a voice note is heard, the block is skipped automatically, that is, with voice notes it does not work.

We also tell you how to see WhatsApp statuses without being seen :https://www.youtube.com/embed/qtrv2AviE6Q?start=1&feature=oembed

-How to send a message to yourself : a user can send a WhatsApp message to himself with this simple trick. Now why do it? It serves as a means of reminder so that nothing is overlooked, to create a kind of notepad in WhatsApp with what we do not want to forget. As we tell you in this video, to achieve this, the first thing you have to do is create a chat group and add one more person. It will automatically be two participants, the user and the other contact. Then, that added contact is simply deleted and the space is available only for the user.