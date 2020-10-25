If you are looking for a new TV for the living room that is around 50 “and has an adjusted value for money, the Philips 50PUS7855 / 12 model of its 2020 entry range has an Ambilight function and is reduced to 399.20 euros in El Corte English.

Buy the Smart TV 4K Philips 50PUS7855 / 12 at the best price

The recommended retail price of the Philips 50PUS7855 / 12 4K Smart TV is about 499 euros , but depending on the store you can find something cheaper, but in El Corte Inglés we can find it for 399.20 euros , one of its lower prices currently.

Ambilight Philips 50PUS7855 / 12 50-inch 4K UHD TV (P5 Perfect Picture Engine, Built-in Alexa Assistant, Smart TV, Voice Control Function), Light Silver (2020/2021 model) RRP at El Corte Inglés for € 399.20

Today on Amazon for € 484.38

RRP at MediaMarkt for € 469.00

This “smart” TV belongs to the 2020 entry range of Philips, so it is a model with somewhat more modest features compared to other more expensive proposals of the brand. For this reason, the 50 “LED panel does not offer an image quality as high as that of OLED, QLED or other technologies, although it is decent.

To try to improve image quality, it implements technologies such as HDR10 +, HLG (HDR that is intended to be used for live television broadcasts), and Dolby Vision , which is being used in a lot of content on streaming video platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video. Regarding sound, it has a total power of 20W, an amount that will not be as short as in larger televisions. It supports Dolby Atmos.

In terms of connectivity, it has three HDMI 2.0 ports with HDCP 2.3 protocol , two USB sockets, Wi-Fi 802.11n and Ethernet LAN for a more stable wired Internet connection. It does not have Bluetooth connectivity, so it will not be possible to connect wireless Bluetooth headphones “natively”, although it is a feature that is not usually very common in this price range.

The operating system that integrates is SAPHI, the software that Philips uses in its low-entry range televisions (Android TV is reserved for more expensive models). It is quite limited, but it has apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. If you want other platforms, you have to have devices like Chromecast or Fire TV. One of the most striking features is the three-sided Ambilight , which is nothing more than LED lights that show the colors seen on the wall, providing a more immersive experience.