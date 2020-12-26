50 years after Love Story: the legend and the curse of a classic that touched Al Gore, Tommy Lee Jones and even Qassem Soleimani

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There is films that tell stories of love much sadder (Amour, of Michel Haneke; Brokeback Mountain, of Ang Lee; Fire flowers, of Takeshi kitano) but romantic drama par excellence is, since its premiere the December 16, 1970 Love storyby Arthur Hiller. 50 years after its box office success – not even the Christmas celebration shortened thelong lines that formed to see her in the cinemas– just listen to the first notes of the original song so that anyone who has seen it bristles.

In the years of the Vietnam War, shortly after murders of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, this timeless story – the loss of love: the day that the death separates it– He offered a decent excuse to release a little stress, crying uncontrollably in the darkness of the movie theater.

Tell the relationship between a boy from rich family who studies law at Harvard, Oliver, starring Ryan O’Neal, and one girl from humble origins who studies music at Radcliffe College, an institution associated with the university. Their love overcomes all obstacles – class difference, family rejection, financial straits – until Jenny, played by Ali macgraw, is diagnosed with a very aggressive leukemia. It does not constitute a spoiler because this is how the film opens: Oliver remembers his wife, who died at 25.

“Was a cliche, but it worked, ”MacGraw told Town & Country, which brought together the protagonists for the anniversary. Indeed, the subject had been honored before, so many times, in so many arts, that only what happened could happen: it was released in two theaters in New York and the following week it was in another 166, and it was like number one for three months while cinemas continued to be added.

It became the 6th highest grossing film in the United States and Canada, and when it was released on television, on October 1, 1972, it was seen in a record of 27 million households, or 42.3 rating points. With income from USD 130 million in the world, Love story rescued Paramount Pictures of the financial problems he suffered then.

“Everyone was completely stunned by the reception it got, which was immediate,” MacGraw continued. Opening night on Gulf and Western building, at 1 Central Park West, today Trump International Hotel and Tower, lit up their windows to form the letters LOVE STORY. “The next day there were block lines across the country, and then around the world. It was crazy”.

Although she was nominated for seven Oscars, only won that of original music, made of Francis Lai; got six Golden Globe, among them best film, best director and best actress.

It does not feature fast car chases, naked or psychopaths. It was such a low budget project you could try, and if nobody bought a ticket to see it — it was the year of Airport, MASH, Patton and Woodstock– not much was lost. Although sometimes during filming the crew would cry, no one imagined what was going to happen, MacGraw said: “I was a stranger, Ryan was a TV star, there was no budget ”.

The most famous phrase of Love story, “Loving means never having to say ‘I’m sorry'”has not worn gracefully over time: several generations have already laughed at his ñoñez And if something has characterized the anniversary press in the United States, it is the jokes about it. But that same points out the enduring popularity of this cultural icon, which even reached The Simpsons.

In the episode Catch ‘Em If You Can, 2004, Homer and Marge watch the movie with their children. To Oliver’s first line, “What do you say about a 25-year-old girl who has died?” Bart He adds, “I’d say bury it before it starts to stink.” And when Jenny says the famous phrase, Lisa gets upset: “No, it’s not that.This movie is bullshit!”.

O’Neal himself mocked the phrase in the comedy What’s Up, Doc?, in which Barbra Streisand He quotes her and he replies: “It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

The American Film Institute (AFI) located her 9th on his list of most romantic movies of all time, behind Casablanca, Gone with the Wind, Love without Barriers, The Princess Who Wanted to Live, Something to Remember, Our Happy Years, Dr. Zhivago and Living is beautiful. Every year (except 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic) students from Harvard freshman go to a screening of Love story, organized by Crimson Key Society as a kind of themed party in which everyone shouts at the movie that was filmed on campus.

Some critical, such as The New York Times, they destroyed it: Vincent Canby, in addition to dispatching it with the adjective kitsch, she lamented “all the terrible imitations that will inevitably follow.” Roger ebert was more benevolent, although not with Erich Segal, author of the script and the novel that preceded the premiere: “The film Love story it is infinitely better. I think it has to do with him Arthur Hiller’s understated good taste, his directr, ”he wrote. “The interesting thing is that Hiller has saved the film without changing anything substantial in the book,” he added: a merit that 25 years later should be recognized by Clint eastwood for his film —another crying— about The bridges of Madisonby Robert James Waller.

Segal, professor at Yale, had written the script after spending a sabbatical in Harvard, where he met a student who had lost his wife to illness. In 1997 he had to contradict the vice president Al Gore, who commented that he and his wife Tipper were role models for Oliver and Jenny: took some elements of Gore, said to The New York Times, but especially who had been his Harvard dorm roommate, actor Tommy Lee Jones, who had a supporting role in the film. And while he did meet who would be Gore’s wife, nothing about her personality shaped Jenny.

The script had circulated around the studios without arousing interest. Robert Evans, Paramount Executive and MacGraw’s boyfriend, he read it without much enthusiasm but passed it on to the actress, who was looking for a project to solidify the success she had had with Goodbye, Columbus, Larry Peerce’s film based on the book by Philip Roth.

“When I first read the script, it affected me deeply. I thought, why am I crying? It’s so simplistic, and my film tastes are, well, intense, let’s put it that way. So I read it again, and it affected me in the same way, “he recalled 10 years ago, in another note from Town & Country, for the 40th anniversary.

Evans had doubts, but suggested to Segal that he write a novel from the script and release it before. So Love story was a best seller in the early 1970s and a blockbuster at the end.

Segal also wrote academic works about Plato and Plautus, and his lectures at Yale were very popular, “he recalled NPR. But in 1972 the university denied him tenure in his position, an invitation to resign. The radio quoted cartoonist Garry Trudeau, creator of Doonesbury, a Segal alumnus: “It wasn’t fair. But you can’t dress in skinny leather pants to chat with celebrities on the Johnny Carson show Friday night and expect to be taken seriously in a classroom Monday morning. “

his Lady of the camellias gave Segal fame and fortune: he was number 1 on the list of best selling books of The New York Times and had translations to 33 languages. But it took away his prestige among his peers: the novel was removed from the list of nominees for the National Award after the jury threatened to resign, he recalled Los Angeles Times. “It is a banal book that it just doesn’t count as literature“, argument William Styron. Until his death, Segal continued his double life as a popular author – he wrote a continuation of Love story, Oliver’s Story– and academic in Princeton, Dartmouth, Brown and Oxford.

“How quickly the 50 years passed,” O’Neal told Town & Country. Like her, he was a young man with a career in the future and Love story meant his leap from the television, where he starred in the famous Peyton Place, towards the film industry. Paramount had thought of Beau Bridges, Michael York or Jon Voight for the role of Oliver, but neither could or wanted: Segal, who knew O’Neal, proposed.

“The chemistry has stood on its own for 50 years,” commented the actor his friendship with MacGraw, more durable than the partners of both, Joanna Moore, Leigh Taylor-Young and Farrah Fawcett, in his case, and Robin Hoen, Evans and Steve McQueen in hers. In 2016 they worked together again on the play Love lettersby AR Gurney.

O’Neal worked on notable films such as Barry lyndon (from Stanley Kubrick), Paper Moon (Peter Bogdanovich) and Wild rovers (Blake Edwards); MacGraw won another Golden Globe for The escape and worked on the tv series The Winds of War and Dynasty. Their careers have deteriorated since the 1980s; although the two continued working, they never knew another hit like Love story.

He faced personal battles especially with his children (the best known, with the actress Tatum o’neil) and adopted a second line of work with the real estate business; for her the problem was alcohol and her second passion, yoga.

Without the movie she promoted, MacGraw said, her career might have been forgotten. “He gave me a position in the industry for which I was unprepared absolutely. Suddenly, everyone is looking at you, all the time, ”he recalled 10 years ago. The magnitude of the film’s success made her famous all over the world: “To this day I travel a lot, and people come up to me and ask me when I’m going to do another Love story”.

O’Neal’s experience was similar, as he ironically stated: “Every time I went to a restaurant anywhere on the planet, the band began to play the theme of Love story”. The reverberation of that music has been so wide that it came to sound in the funeral of the top military leader of the Iranian regime Qassem Soleimani in Tehran in January 2020. “It may be more for its sentimentality that because the film is well known in Iran”, He warned BBC Monitoring.

“But it is the story itself which moved people, ”MacGraw said. “It still amazes me that he does.” Perhaps Ebert synthesized, at the time, a simple reason for that: “The film it’s about life, not death“, wrote. “Of course we are excited about the end. Why not?”.

|