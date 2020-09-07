500 Euro PC and internet bonus: first instructions on requests and delivery

A few days ago we talked about the green light received by the European Union for the PC and internet bonus of 500 euros, complete with information on income brackets who will be able to access it and ways to make requests. On this last aspect, important corrections have arrived.

Contrary to what is assumed, in fact, the application must not be submitted directly on the Infratel website. Some platform will not be available for users, but operators must interface with Infratel.

The communication arrived directly on the Invitalia website, which specifies that “registration on the portal, which will be activated for the management of the measure, will be reserved for telecommunications operators“.

Basically, therefore, the end users (i.e. the beneficiaries) will have to speak directly with the telephone operators, through traditional sales channels. All the information on accredited operators, however, will be published on the Infratel website and on the portal dedicated to the BUL project, following the publication of the Decree of the Ministry of Economic Development.

We remind you that families with Annual ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros (who will receive a 500 Euro bonus to buy a PC and tablet) and with ISEE within 50 thousand Euro, which will be paid a 200 Euro voucher for internet connectivity.