500 million LinkedIn data is for sale, but it did not come from a leak

The recent massive Facebook data leak, which for a few days was installed as a theme that turned on the alerts of many Internet users, is not the only problem of this type that can be found on the web today.

Also, a database of users of LinkedIn, according to a recent report.

The information was initially released by the portal CyberNews, noting that based on a sample of two million, which presumably would constitute a part of the profiles for sale, they were able to verify that among the compromised information can be found the full names of LinkedIn members and their respective email addresses, phone numbers telephone number, genres, links to profiles on social networks, plus other personal data.

In the case of published email addresses, the report reported that only 780 thousand accounts are affected by this leak.

Sample of the data that CyberNews had access to

LinkedIn reacted, pointing out that the leak did not exist as such.

Through a release Officially released through its press center, Microsoft’s social network for professionals noted that this data comes from many different sources and was not directly extracted from any of its databases.

In the official LinkedIn statement it is speculated that, given the nature of the information published, it could have been articulated from public sources of information, such as the same data displayed in the profiles.

In addition to explaining the case, the company also sought to reassure its users, noting that any misuse of its users’ data, such as its extraction and leakage, violates LinkedIn’s terms of service. “When someone tries to take member data and use it for purposes that LinkedIn and our members have not accepted, we work to stop them and hold them accountable.”they commented in their statements.

The consequences began in Italy

Despite the clarification shared by LinkedIn, the first consequences of this episode have already been activated. In Italy, the privacy watchdog of that country began an investigation into this network of professional contacts, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Depending on the port to which this survey arrives, the agency could initiate legal actions and request compensation, in accordance with what is allowed by the GDPR, a regulation that allows national authorities in Europe to impose fines on companies that commit these infractions, up to 4 % of your annual sales.

Outside of the particularities of each similar case, given the uncertainty that a situation of these characteristics may generate, it is advisable to take immediate action, as this opens the possibility of exposing yourself to scams, spam or brute force attacks to reset passwords.

An instant resource to clarify doubts is the portal Have i been pwned, which allows you to perform a review by simply pointing to your email. If you are affected, you will be notified of which data breaches you have been a part of. If you want to change your password, we have a guide that provides practical tips.