500-person team checks 100,000 App Store apps per week

About 500 Apple employees together check 100,000 apps every week before these apps are allowed into the App Store.

That said Apple App Store CEO Trystan Kosmynka today during a hearing of the Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit. Each tester has to check about two hundred apps a week, or an average of forty apps a day.

Every year, Apple receives five million apps, of which just over 60 percent end up in the App Store. The remaining 1.7 million apps are rejected. Less than one percent of all app makers protest against rejection, Kosmynka said.

Different types of controls

A submitted app is first checked via various systems for compliance with the rules of the App Store. It also checks whether the app is not a copy of something that can already be downloaded from the App Store.

Finally, employees test the apps on different devices.