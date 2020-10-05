518 new cases announced by the Department of Health and Level 3 restrictions to be implemented for three weeks

The Northern Department of Health confirmed 616 new cases of coronavirus earlier in the afternoon

The Department of Health has announced a further 518 cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon.

They also announced that no one else with the disease had died.

53 of the 518 new cases involved Cork, 24 involved Donegal and 32 in Meath.

134 of the 518 cases involved Dublin and 49 cases in Limerick.

The remaining 216 cases involved 20 different counties.

“Over the last few days, the epidemiological situation has deteriorated significantly nationally,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“It is essential that we do all we can to curb the spread of the disease nationally and suppress it severely or it is spreading at a low rate before the onset of winter.”

With the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team diverting the required restrictions, said Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, that a unified approach was now needed.

“We need to protect our top priorities. We need to work together to meet the non-Covid-19 health services, keep our young people in school and keep the most vulnerable safe from this disease. ”

“It is more important than ever that we stand together as we work together to re-establish this virus in the community.”

It has been confirmed that 30% of new cases today involved outbreaks or a person who had close contact with someone who had already been diagnosed with the disease.

78 cases were confirmed to have been caused by community outbreaks. 68% of those who contracted the disease were under 45 years of age.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed 616 new cases of coronavirus this afternoon.

They had no new deaths to announce.

3,630 new cases have now been confirmed in the north in the last seven days. Of these, 804 were in Derry and Strabane and 832 were in Belfast.

To date, 53,239 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, 38,549 cases south of the border and 14,690 cases north of it.

2,394 people with the disease died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,810 people in the south and 584 in the north.

The latest figures were published at a time when the Government plans to move the whole state to Level 3 of the ‘Living With Covid’ plan. The restrictions will take effect from midnight tonight and will last for three weeks, until 27 October.

It is intended that a greater effort will be made to ensure that the restrictions are implemented

The Government has rejected NPHET advice to implement Level 5 restrictions in the entire state.

The decision means that for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team are on the right track.

NPHET claimed that Level 5 restrictions were the only opportunity to bring the spread of the disease back under control, but Level 3 and some additional restrictions appear to be the Government’s choice.

The three heads of government met today with the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, to discuss NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation.

Level 5 restrictions are the strictest restrictions in the ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan and their introduction would result in the re-emergence of intensive locking in the country. These restrictions are very similar to the restrictions in place in March and April except that schools would not be closed.

Under Level 3, introduced in Down In Galway and Dublin, social and family events are already prohibited and only members of one family are allowed to be brought into the house.

People are forced to stay within their county except for essential journeys.

No more than 15 people are allowed to attend any outdoor arts or training event and indoor events, such as conferences, training courses or theater events, are not allowed at all.

While most sports games are not allowed at Level 3, exceptions are made for sport.

The Gaelic Athletic Association announced earlier in the evening that all club games are still suspended. The decision was made by the GAA Management Committee this morning and the ban on club matches applies to all clubs in the country.

The championship is not yet finished in some counties.

Community church services are only allowed online but the churches will be open to anyone who wishes to visit them in person.

Weddings and funerals are allowed but only 25 guests are allowed to get married.

Only 25 people are allowed to attend a funeral either.

Additional restrictions have also been introduced in Dublin and Donegal pubs and restaurants.

The no-food pubs are still closed in the capital but their counterparts have been allowed to remain open in Donegal as they have already been open. However, they are only allowed to provide a drink to outsiders. As much as Dublin, eating meals indoors in restaurants is banned in Donegal.