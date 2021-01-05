5,325 new cases of crown virus announced but ‘slight improvement’

- Advertisement -

The average number of contacts of a person affected by the disease has fallen in recent days

The Department of Health has announced 5,325 new cases of the crown virus this afternoon.

Another 17 people with the disease have died.

More than 100 other people were hospitalized in the past day because of the virus.

There are now 840 Covid-19 patients in hospitals and 76 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said in the evening that there was a large outbreak of Covid-19 cases and patients but that this could be remedied “quickly” if the policies “which worked last spring” were adhered to.

Holohan said the situation had already improved slightly and the average number of contacts of a person affected by the disease had fallen in recent days.

However, he said people must continue to work to reduce the number of contacts they have in the coming weeks.

“If we all stay at home and follow the public health advice, we will succeed in re-launching the Covid-19 – which will protect essential education and health services and, most importantly, which will save lives. ”

Today ‘s 767 cases involved Cork, 238 in Donegal and 196 new in Meath.

There were 140 cases in Galway, 122 cases in Kerry, 103 cases in Waterford and 99 cases in Mayo.

1,931 of the 5,325 new cases were today in Dublin.

The Covid-19 spread rate in the state has gone up nearly 100 in the past day, from 582.8 to 674.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate is now 950.4 in Donegal, 729.5 in Mayo and 605 in Meath.

The rate is 587 in Kerry, 583.4 in Cork, 480.3 in Waterford and 456.1 in Galway.

Talks are underway between the Health Service Executive and the private hospitals on the provision of extra beds to meet the impending crisis in the public health service as Covid-19 spreads rapidly.

Martin worries about the ‘million people’ who would be ‘on the road’ if the schools opened

It is envisaged that the various hospitals will make their own arrangement with the HSE, a one-year arrangement under which the public service would have access to a certain percentage of private hospital beds. There are reports that 25% of private beds would be available to the public service.

The Private Hospitals Association said talks had “made good progress” in helping the public health system deal with the latest outbreak of the virus.

Liam Woods, the HSE’s Director of Acute Operations, told RTÉ this morning that they did not expect things to get worse this quickly and that is why they want to protect hospitals and provide beds for patients. and Covid-19.

That is why any non – urgent hospital care was canceled but Woods promised that the emergency centers would remain operational.

Only 37 beds in an intensive care unit in the public service are vacant today out of a total of 280. It is hoped that 350 intensive care beds will be available but the talks with the private hospitals a have been satisfactorily completed.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier in the afternoon that another 18 people who had contracted the coronary virus had died.

1,378 new cases of the disease have been confirmed in the North.

There are 513 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 39 of them in intensive care. 101% of Northern hospital beds were full today.

To date, the pandemic has killed 3,666 people in Ireland, 2,282 south of the border and 1,384 north.

194,573 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 113,322 cases in the south and 81,251 in the north.