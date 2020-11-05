591 new cases reported, the highest rate of the disease in Donegal

Gaeltacht counties are three of the four largest counties where new cases of the disease have been confirmed

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that three more people who have contracted the coronary virus have died and 591 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Ten have died as a result of the Covid-19 so far in November. 111 died from the disease last month and 36 in September.

The three counties, outside of Dublin, are Gaeltacht counties with the most new cases today.

The disease rate is declining more slowly in Donegal and Dublin than in the rest of the state.

75 new cases were confirmed in Donegal, 50 new cases in Cork and 46 cases in Kerry.

There were 25 cases in Meath, 22 cases in Galway, 17 cases in Waterford and 17 cases in Mayo.

Today’s 120 cases involved Dublin.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there was a second outbreak of Covid-19 cases across Europe and that Ireland and Finland were the only two places where the two-week rate of the disease was declining.

He said the number of cases of the disease among people aged 19-24 has fallen dramatically in the last five weeks, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000.

Dr Philip Nolan said young people had done a ‘great feat’ in reducing the number of cases. The number of cases among people over 65 is also declining, from 80 per day to 50-60. The total number of cases is decreasing by 5-6% every day.

The reproductive rate of the disease has fallen below 1 and is between 0.7 and 0.9. Dr Philip Nolan said the target of eradicating the disease will be achieved by the end of the month if progress is made.

The two-week spread rate of the disease has fallen from 213 yesterday to 202. The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals and intensive care units is declining. There have been an average of 591 cases per day for the past seven days, compared with 1,200 cases the previous week.

Dr Philip Nolan said that “very rapid progress” was being made in curbing the disease. He said we are “back to normal” in early October but there is still a long way to go.

The 75 new cases confirmed in Donegal today have the highest fortnightly rate in the country at present, 300. The rate is 292 in Meath, 235 in Cork and 212 in Galway.

The fortnightly rate is now 194 in Kerry, 189 in Waterford and 182 in Mayo. There are 302 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 38 of them are in the intensive care unit.

Level 2 or 3 restrictions may apply when level 5 restrictions are released at the beginning of next month.

Minister Donnelly said he agreed with the Taoiseach that the six-week reduction in the number of cases of the crown virus was needed “as low as possible before the country reopened”.

Describing the level of restrictions that would apply when level 5 restrictions ended on 1 December, the Minister said that “level 3 restrictions could be applied. However, it may be the application of level 2 or regional restrictions ”.

Minister Donnelly said NPHET would make recommendations on restrictions and the Government would consider those recommendations before making a decision.

The Minister said the Government wanted the shops to open by Christmas, “the most important time of year for them”.

Level 5 restrictions are now in place for two weeks and the rate of spread of the disease or the R rate has fallen to between 0.9 and 0.7.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier in the afternoon that 12 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Eight of them have died in the past day. 516 new cases of the disease were then confirmed today.

There are 409 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 49 in intensive care units.

100% of the beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 126 care centers in the North.

Stormont ministers are discussing adding another fortnight to the restrictions on the hospitality sector, which is currently almost completely closed. These restrictions were due to be released next Friday, December 13 but public health officials are proposing that the restrictions be left in place for the next two weeks in the interests of combating the virus. It is considered that if this were done it would not be necessary to re-apply additional restrictions before Christmas.

The Stormont executive will meet tomorrow to discuss that proposal.

Dr Tom Black, chairman of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, said reopening hospitality businesses would be “careless vandalism”.

To date, the pandemic has killed 2,685 people in Ireland, 1,933 south of the border and 752 north.

105,420 cases confirmed in Ireland to date, 64.046 cases in the south and 41,374 north.

Yesterday saw the largest number of cases of coronavirus in a single day in the United States since the outbreak began. A total of over 100,000 new cases were announced yesterday and nine states declared yesterday the worst day yet for cases of the virus.

The number of people being hospitalized is also rising. There are over 50,000 people in medical care in American hospitals, the highest number in 3 months.