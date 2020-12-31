5G in 2021: what changes await us in the new year?

The year 2019 was the arrival of 5G to Spain hand in hand with Vodafone in some Spanish cities. In 2020 However, we have seen how the deployment has taken off by Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and the MásMóvil Group , along with the use of this technology as there are more compatible mobiles. Operators like Telefónica already cover 76% of the population with 5G, but this has only just begun.

Almost all of this 5G deployment is NSA, or Non Standalone. This means that part of the existing infrastructure for 4G networks is still used, so the speed and latency is not yet the best we can find. However, that will change in 2021, since the Government of Spain has published a guide where it obliges operators to ensure that 75% of the population have real 5G coverage in 2025, in addition to there being no connection cuts on the main roads, railways or airports.

Tender for the 700 MHz and 26 GHz bands

Currently, the 5G that we have been able to enjoy in 2020 makes use of the band of 3.6 GHz, the only band tendered this year. In 2021 the 700 MHz and the 26 GHz. The first auction that will be produced will be the 700 MHz in March, where operators will bid to acquire the 700 MHz spectrum. This band is one of the most important in recent decades in Spain, as it is the one with the longest reach in the entire history of mobile telephony, in addition to doing it with the best 5G technology.

In 2021, the 26 GHz band will also be tendered, which will offer multi-Gbps speeds, in addition to very low latencies. Of course, the coverage will be very reduced, and if we do not have a direct view with the antenna, we can easily lose it. The tender for this band is expected for the second half of the year, although for the moment the most important ones are those of 700 MHz and 3.6 GHz, where the first will offer excellent coverage, and the second speeds of hundreds of Mbps, more than enough to navigate with the mobile.

More network deployments, and mobiles with better 5G

Operators will receive aid to facilitate this deployment, with an investment that in 2021 will be 883 million euros for fiber and 5G networks, of which 300 million they will go exclusively to 5G. Operators will also have to invest heavily in the auction, which is expected to reach a minimum of € 2 billion. By the end of 2021, more than 1 billion people around the world will have access to 5G coverage, according to Ericsson.

Mobile phones launched in 2020 with 5G are compatible with these networks, and also in 2021 we will have the advantage that processors such as Snapdragon 888 They will incorporate the modem inside (those who use Snapdragon 865 have it separately). This will make the new 2021 mobiles consume less power when using 5G, in addition to having more space for other components such as the battery.