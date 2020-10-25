Latest newsTop Stories

5G internet service expected to be launched in Pakistan by December 2021

By Brian Adam
Government is working fast to introduce FiveG technology in Pakistan, Federal Minister for IT Photo: File
Government is working fast to introduce FiveG technology in Pakistan, Federal Minister for IT Photo: File

Islamabad: After 4G, the world is now moving to the fastest internet service ‘Five G’ for which mobile companies have also launched Five-G phones in the market, but for the sake of the fastest internet service in Pakistan so far. Even though no work has been done.

Speaking to Urdu News in this regard, Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq said that the government is making rapid efforts to introduce FiveG technology and ensure the provision of FiveG service by December 2021. Regular planning has been done for.

The Federal Minister further said that a trial of FiveG service would also be conducted in a hospital in Islamabad in collaboration with telecom company ‘Zong’ to suit the plan. Prior to this, work on connecting Islamabad, Karachi and Gwadar to fiber optics will have to be completed for which all stakeholders will also be consulted.

The Federal Minister for IT added that his ministry has set up a policy committee for bidding for 5G spectrum in the country, which includes representatives of all mobile companies as well as the Frequency Allocation Board. The committee is currently looking for an international consultant to auction the FiveG licenses. After hiring a consultant, the bidding for the 5G service, its starting price and other conditions should be decided.

It should be noted that in January this year, ‘Zong’ and ‘Mobilink’ have done trials of Five G, during which the speed of internet in video call testing was one point five gigabytes (GB) per second.

