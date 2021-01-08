5G will finally go from myth to reality as a mass market

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

5G has gotten off to a poor start to life. Although politicians have been debating the associated security risks for years, few people have used it. The conspiracy theorists blamed him for the Covid. And with massive events like concerts canceled, telecos have had few opportunities to show off their new toy.

The biggest factor in its favor is the availability of cheaper phones. The new iPhone 12 sells for $ 799 in the US, just slightly more than Apple’s non-5G models. Those from Samsung or Huawei can cost just $ 250.

For telcos, who have spent billions buying wireless spectrum and installing equipment, it is a relief for consumers to use the service instead of just hearing about it. In South Korea, historically an early adopter of technologies, the deployment of 5G since April 2019 has helped stem a steady decline in the revenue that operators extract from each user. SK Telecom, which claims to have nearly half of the country’s 9.25 million 5G subscribers as of September, reported a nearly 4% year-over-year increase in quarterly sales in November.

The pandemic offers more reason for optimism. At the end of 2018, research by PwC suggested that consumers could pay an additional $ 5 a month for the increased reliability and speed of 5G. After months in which users have been forced to rely on intermittent home broadband connections, the appeal is greater. And news of the superior performance of 5G will spread quickly as users return to socializing and comparing devices.

The real benefits of 5G lie in business applications such as smart factories, real-time voice translation, and enhanced reality games. Driverless cars or remote surgery in hard-to-reach places remain distant prospects. Still, 5G will finally make its mark in 2021.

>