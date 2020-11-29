5KPlayer, an excellent app to download videos and edit them from your Mac

Today on iOSMac we bring you an app that will be useful to download videos from the internet. 5KPlayer It is a versatile multimedia player with which you can enjoy content downloaded from platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo, etc; in addition to transmitting it wirelessly through AirPlay and DLNA. 5KPlayer is a versatile player for multimedia content that you should know, in addition to downloading videos

Personalized media library in a few clicks

Play your content fluently, the video will be hardware accelerated

Stream content thanks to AirPlay and DLNA

The power of 5KPlayer is complemented by the VideoProc app

Backup and security of reliable apps to download videos and play them without quality loss

5KPlayer is a versatile player for multimedia content that you should know, in addition to downloading videos

All the content that you have stored on your Mac can be played with 5KPlayer. Videos in a variety of formats and in 4K, 1080p and 360 HD quality, as well as DVDs. If you have music, it also plays content in MP3, AAC, APE and FLAC formats. If you need to play all the content and stream it on other devices, you can do so thanks to the compatibility with AirPlay and DLNA.

Do you need content to play? Don’t worry, 5KPlayer includes a function to download online videos on YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo platforms, etc.

Personalized media library in a few clicks

In addition to having functions for playing and downloading content on platforms, it also includes a multimedia library that you can customize to your liking.

Manage videos and playlists by downloaded platform, sort all existing audio and video content that you have as favorites and create new playlists to your liking depending on the content you have.

Play your content fluently, the video will be hardware accelerated

Of the best features of 5KPlayer is that it takes full advantage of the graphics card of your computer or laptop. Thanks to the hardware acceleration supported by NVIDIA CUDA, Intel QSV, DXVA 2.0 and AMD, the player will consume minimal CPU AND GPU resources. You can enjoy your content in up to 8K HDR without errors and with the best fluidity.

And if we talk about sound, the music you have available in Hi-Fi will be reproduced with the best quality. 5KPlayer will automatically detect multi-channel surround content in RStereo, Dolby or DTS format and in many supported audio formats. The experience translates into clean sound without any loss of quality.

Stream content thanks to AirPlay and DLNA

Thanks to these transmission systems in mirroring, 5KPlayer It works just as well from iPhone or iPad to computer as well as Mac or PC to Apple TV with no lag. Thanks to the DLNA controller, a large number of devices can be linked and interoperate with each other. Depending on the devices, You can send a music video from Android to PC or Mac, or from Mac or PC to Smart TV or video game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.