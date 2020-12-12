6 apps to create comics on Android and iOS

If you like comics, we already tell you everything you must do to be able to enjoy them from the computer and we even review some Instagram accounts dedicated to this type of comics that you will undoubtedly like, but … what if you want to start creating your own own comic?

Comic book lovers can create their own animated story with these apps

There are numerous mobile applications that can help you materialize your ideas and translate them into a comic. If you want to become the next “Stan Lee”, one of the greatest writers and publishers of comics in the United States, do not lose sight of these apps that we recommend:

-Strip Designer: is an app with which you can design your own comic strip, adding photos from the gallery or drawing them directly. Filters can be applied, include speech bubbles, stickers, realistic textures … At the end, the project can be saved and sent by email or published on social networks. It is available for iOS.

-Comic & Meme Creator: This app, available on Android, is used to create entertaining comics, cartoons, memes and photos. It has a gallery of characters, objects, backgrounds … that can be used to design a horror, fiction or comic strip. It requires registering with a Facebook, Twitter or Google account to use it. Each creation can be shared or saved on mobile. In addition, it has a community of comic creators and you can see the creations of other users.

-ComicBook!: is an app that has 105 illustrations and 374 hand-drawn comic stickers. It has design tools to add text, subtitles, speech bubbles and much more. Once created the comic strip can be shared through Facebook or Flickr. It is available for devices with iOS operating system.

-Superhero Comic Book Maker: is an app available on iOS that can be used to create superhero comics. They can choose from different backdrops, record the story, and move the characters in each frame for a more dynamic story. The app records the movements and narration of the actors and the result is a very realistic comic strip.

-Comic Comics Creator: is a mobile application available for Android, with which you can design comics by adding images from the app’s gallery. You can create collage-like layouts, crop, rotate, and invert images, place effects, adjust settings such as brightness and contrast, add stickers, and use more than 100 available text fonts. It has a free version and a pro version that requires a single payment. At the end of the comic creation, you can save the project or share it on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or send it by email.

-Comic – turn photos to comics: if you want to be part of a story and use your face, that of your friends or your family, you will achieve it with this app. It is used to convert real photos from the mobile gallery, such as a selfie or a group photo, and give it features and characteristics typical of a comic. Apply a filter and add text speech bubbles and turn a conventional photo into an image for the story.

