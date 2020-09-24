6 Most Stylish Bollywood Celebrity Kids

If you follow your favorite Bollywood star in terms of fashion and see them as great lookers then you clearly haven’t seen these star kids yet! When it comes to style and fashion, bollywood celebrity kids have gone a notch higher than their parents. These star kids have been using social media platforms to give some real fashion inspiration to all of us. From flaunting the best body to wearing the drool-worthy designer outfits, they are leaving us amazed with every single picture uploaded by them. Follow these star kids on social media to get some real fashion goals:

Jhanvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor



Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s beautiful daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor &Khushi Kapoor are soaring temperatures with their style statement. Especially Jhanvi Kapoor is already an Instagram star who has a simple yet amazing sense of fashion.The Kapoor sisters give major sister goals whenever they step out together. Krishna Shroff



Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna is also a social media hottie. She actively promotes the films of her father and brother on her social media accounts. Krishna is quite a fashionista and her pictures prove it! Aryan Khan



King Khan junior looks exactly like his father and he certainly knows how to flaunt that charm. With the lean body and rough looks, he has already earned the ‘handsome’ tag. Sara Ali Khan



The 23 year old Sara Ali Khan has an impressive dressing sense with a bit of chick twist. From distressed denims to traditional anarkalis, we have seen Sara carrying everything flawlessly. Aaliyah Kashyap



Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is surely living a happening life. From posting party pictures to the ones with her dog, she keeps her followers updated with her life. She has a super stylish fashion sense that makes her a social media star. Aalia Ebrahim

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia is a gorgeous diva who is bold, young and high on fashion. She constantly posts beautiful pictures of her that on her social media accounts. Aalia’s every single picture gives style inspiration to many of us. She is just adorable and definitely much more than a pretty face.