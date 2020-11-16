6 terrifying technologies that could change your perception of science

Terrifying technologies, have you ever wondered about it? Exist? Although “applied science” plays a very important role in our lives, it may be the case that instead of facilitating tasks, they complicate them.

Today we want to tell you about 6 of them, terrifying technologies that can make us change our perception of science.

But if technology represents the future, it is probably what they are weighing. We agree, it makes our lives easier, by providing us with tools that streamline our personal and professional activities, at the business level it saves time and money, among other great advantages. However, as we already mentioned the implementation of some, it can become terrifying.

China’s social credit system, a terrifying technology

Can you imagine being surrounded by cameras all day? That feeling that your privacy is violated, that other people find out about every move you make. Well, that is similar to what Chinese technology known as social credit system.

Computer programs that monitor your movements, mobile devices that spy on your conversations, apps that use the access they have to your phone to keep a detailed record of you. In short, a technology capable of knowing everything about you, from who you talk to to what you like, everything. Sounds scary?

It is speculated that this Chinese social credit system was devised by the Asian government to monitor every step taken by its inhabitants.

How does this terrifying technology work?

Its functionality is reduced to two options, reward or punish. If the people of China fully comply with the rules imposed by the country’s administration, they will be rewarded. On the contrary, if they fail to comply they will be penalized.

Why could it be sanctioned ?, for “inappropriate behavior”, such as criminal records, delays in paying debts, spreading false information on social platforms, even for violating the pedestrian crossing.

And the punishment? This technology is related to the country’s banking system. So, if you are in delinquent status, until you pay off the outstanding debt, you could have difficulty making a purchase, and acquiring a train or plane ticket.

For now, this system is something basic, a test. However, it has been being tested in some cities in the Asian country. One of them, Rongcheng, where people were awarded an initial score of a thousand points, which decreases or increases according to their behavior.

And to you, what do you think of this technology? Does it benefit or harm the inhabitants of the communist country?

Another terrifying technology, the nanomachines

This is another one of the terrifying technologies to detail. A nanny, “It is a mechanical or electromechanical device whose dimensions are measured in nanometers”, that is, an extremely small measure.

Currently the use of nanomachines is oriented more towards medicine, they are probably used to “identify pathogens and toxins from samples of body fluids. Another potential application is the detection of toxic chemical substances and the measurement of their concentrations in the environment ”.

However, it is a new technology focused on such a small world, that sometimes it cannot be seen through an ultraviolet light microscope, which can represent a problem, since it is an unknown space.

It is so mystical that scientists still don’t know what to expect from it. Although, they have said that they can be grown as seeds, reproduce things like food and diamonds.

The most incredible thing is that there has been speculation that the world could be eaten by self-replicating nanorobots. Fear? If science handles this information as a hypothesis, why risk and endanger our humanity?

Cryogenization technology

You have probably seen science fiction series and movies where human beings freeze and many years later they are awakened without harm. This process is called cryogenics.

Cryogenization is basically done in the hope that in the future, people will be brought back to life. However, in real life it does not apply as in the movies: freezing and thawing, this process has its drawbacks.

The human body is more delicate. Our organs are made up of a very, very sensitive cellular structure that, if subjected to low temperatures, could cause sudden death.

So far, there is no technology that guarantees that after cryogenics the bodies will react. Some scientists have said that they envision techniques such as tissue regeneration and cell nano-repair, but they are unfounded processes.

What is a fact is that our cells can survive “dehydration after death”, but as long as it is a controllable process.

Using technology to preserve life is taking a step forward. But, the very idea of ​​never waking up again sounds scary. Despite this, it is a risk assumed by many people.

Even “hundreds of people have already paid for their bodies to be cryogenically preserved” in existing facilities in countries like the United States and Russia, and there are up to 1,250 on waiting lists. “

Ultra realistic sex robots

In the last three years, sex robots have become popular. Yes, as they read. Machines equipped with artificial intelligence that simulate female behaviors to physically please the male sex.

The so-called robo romps are sex dolls that include body heat sensors that respond to human stimulation, to make sex a more pleasant situation. “Realistic love droids are called RealDolls”, they are manufactured by Abyss Creations, and They have an approximate price of 12 thousand dollars.

These machines are developed for the purpose of human beings bonding with them emotionally. A robot that replaces human closeness? It seems to be the intention of the company.

Robophilia is a reality, however, it is still worrisome. It is a behavior that can end up physically and psychologically affecting the person who practices it. How?

First, they are machines ready to have sex at any time, they don’t get tired, they are programmed for that.

Second, the fact that a person, suppose he is male, acquires a robot designed for him, can incur serious damage to society. Why? There have been cases of people requesting androids with the characteristics of young minors.

What does this mean? That some users could promote pedophilia. They will start with machines, and if they repeat the same pattern, they could do it with children.

Experts believe that it is necessary to impose rules on the use of these sex machines, so that they are a sexual complement and not a factor that encourages sexual violence in our society.

Virtual reality addiction

Virtual reality allows us to enter another world. A space where we can create images, scenarios, all of this through visual devices, such as VR glasses. There we experience sensations similar to those we perceive in the real world.

Currently there are many people who use virtual media to entertain themselves, we talk about games, social networks and even pornography. Virtual reality facilitates these activities.

Do you remember the movie Matrix? A planet dominated by artificial intelligence, in which human beings enter a virtual world as an alternative to the real one, where absolutely everything was better.

This film serves as an example to represent our current situation, since there are many people who enter this world, and get lost there. What’s more, they find this space more comfortable than the real one, and they take it as a form of escape, to the point of becoming a vice.

They have registered cases of people who have lost their lives for entering this world, for spending hours without eating, without making any kind of movement. Fatal practices.

Genetically modified babies

In 2018, Jiankui He, a Chinese scientist surprised the world by announcing the birth with two babies, whose DNA he had modified, using a technique called Crispr-Cas9. At that time, the Asian researcher argued that he had done it to reduce the chances that they would contract HIV in the future.

This fact provoked a strong wave of criticism, to the point that Dr. He was fined and taken to prison for unethical practices.

Two years later, the same technique reverberates. This time, Dr. Smith, a researcher working in the area, said that research based on genetic modification represents “hope for parents at risk of transmitting serious genetic diseases to their future children.”

That is, if said technology is used, pathologies such as diabetes, hypertension and other diseases could be inherited from us to future generations. Smith adds that:

“… if such negative attitudes toward biomedical innovation had prevailed in the 1970s, the development and use of IVF, an enormously beneficial medical technology, would have been severely delayed and, in fact, may never have materialized.”

For other scientists, these practices are not reliable and indicate that the chances of life of babies are reduced by 20%. However, Smith insists that genetic modification represents the future, that to know what lies beyond they must experiment. It alleges that many of the medical solutions that are known today resulted from a trial.

But what do you think? Would you allow them to alter the genetic code of your future child? If these changes occurred, would it be the beginning of a new race of humans? Instead of contributing to science, this method would become terrifying technology.

We have told you about six technologies that are considered terrifying. Now what do you think? Do you support its implementation?

