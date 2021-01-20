61 more deaths, 2,488 new cases confirmed

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health has announced that the Covid-19 has killed more than three dozen others.

A further 61 deaths were announced today due to the virus. 58 of the deaths related to January.

2,488 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the evening.

There are 1,923 people with the coronary virus in the hospitals and 210 of them are in an intensive care unit, the highest number ever and eight more than yesterday.

Today ‘s 314 cases involved Cork, 148 in Galway and 130 in Meath.

There were 95 cases in Waterford, 87 cases in Mayo, 84 cases in Donegal and 53 cases in Kerry.

726 of the 2,488 cases announced today were in Dublin.

The two-week rate of the disease has dropped again to 1,222.8 cases per 100,000 people in the state, down from 1,334.6 yesterday.

Waterford is now the second worst county in the state in terms of the Covid-19 rate, one place behind Monaghan. Waterford had a rate of 1,792 according to the latest figures.

The rate was 1,550 in Mayo, 1,280 in Cork and 1,190 in Donegal. The rate was 1,042 in Galway, 1,013 in Meath, and 796 in Kerry.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed that another 22 people who had contracted the coronary virus had died.

905 new cases of the disease were announced earlier in the afternoon.

There are 832 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals. 67 of these are in intensive care units.

276,943 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 179,324 cases south of the border and 97,619 cases north of the border.

4,439 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,768 people south of the border and 1,671 people north of it.