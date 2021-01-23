61 others died with Covid-19 in the State; 2,488 new cases

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 61 people in the State have died of Covid-19 disease and that 2,488 new cases have been detected.

This means that 2,788 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and that 179,324 people have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

1,923 people with the virus were hospitalized – a decrease of 26 from yesterday. There are 210 people in it in the Intensive Care Unit – an increase of eight since yesterday.

Figures published today show that 1,223 people out of every 100,000 of the population have contracted the disease in the past two weeks.

Health experts have expressed concern about the high number of people requiring treatment for Covid-19 in State intensive care units. The President of the Irish Intensive Care Association, Dr. Catherine Motherway, who doesn’t know if there will be enough intensive care beds available in the coming weeks.

726 of the 2,488 new cases are in Dublin, 314 are in Co. Cork, 148 in Co. Galway, 133 in Co. Cork. Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remainder scattered throughout the other counties.

Twenty-two others died of the virus north of the border and it was found in another 905 people.

a fresh case confirmed in the North this afternoon.

That leaves 1,649 people killed by Covid-19 in the North and has infected 96,714 people since the beginning of the crisis.

There are 842 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the North and 70 of them in intensive care units.