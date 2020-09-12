MobileiphoneTech News

64 gigabyte iPhone SE 2 is on offer on eBay, with an extra 5% discount!

By Brian Adam
0
11
64 gigabyte iPhone SE 2 is on offer on eBay, with an extra 5% discount!
64 Gigabyte Iphone Se 2 Is On Offer On Ebay,

Must Read

iphone

64 gigabyte iPhone SE 2 is on offer on eBay, with an extra 5% discount!

Brian Adam - 0
Interesting offer proposed by an eBay dealer today, which allows you to buy the Apple's new iPhone SE 2, in the 64 gigabyte variant,...
Read more
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers: how to get the best gaming experience on PC

Brian Adam - 0
After our special on Marvel's Avengers on PC, today is the turn of a video special in which we recommend how to get the...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 13 will mark the farewell to the notch, a leaker is sure of it: will iPhone 12 be the last?

Brian Adam - 0
While we are all waiting to understand if iPhone 12 will be shown during the Apple keynote next Tuesday, on Twitter a popular and...
Read more
Tech News

September 11: the day that nineteen years ago changed a generation

Brian Adam - 0
Not a purely scientific or technological topic, but still of an important impact and that we feel obliged to remember even after almost twenty...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

64 gigabyte iPhone SE 2 is on offer on eBay, with an extra 5% discount!

Interesting offer proposed by an eBay dealer today, which allows you to buy the Apple’s new iPhone SE 2, in the 64 gigabyte variant, on which you can save a great amount of money.

The retailer PCDistributionSPA, which has a positive feedback percentage of 100%, offers the latest smartphone from the Cupertino company at 429.99 euros, 70 Euro less than the 499 Euro list. However, by entering the promotional code “PITSET205”, it will be possible to get an extra 5% match, which brings the total to 407.55 Euros.

It is also possible to add the Allianz coverage for accidental damage and theft lasting one year, at the price of 95 Euros. Simply tick the box and that’s it.

The seller guarantees delivery by express courier between 21 and 22 September, at no cost. PayPal and Maestro, Visa, Mastercard and PostePay cards are accepted as payment methods. It is also possible to return within 30 days, with the seller paying the return costs.

At the time of writing, 115 units of the product have been sold, which is more than 60% of actual availability. For this reason we recommend placing your order quickly in case of interest.

Related Articles

Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers: how to get the best gaming experience on PC

Brian Adam - 0
After our special on Marvel's Avengers on PC, today is the turn of a video special in which we recommend how to get the...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 13 will mark the farewell to the notch, a leaker is sure of it: will iPhone 12 be the last?

Brian Adam - 0
While we are all waiting to understand if iPhone 12 will be shown during the Apple keynote next Tuesday, on Twitter a popular and...
Read more
Tech News

September 11: the day that nineteen years ago changed a generation

Brian Adam - 0
Not a purely scientific or technological topic, but still of an important impact and that we feel obliged to remember even after almost twenty...
Read more
Tech News

From record heat to sub-zero temperatures in two days: what’s up in the US?

Brian Adam - 0
California is not the only federal state with red skies due to the fires in the coastal area of ​​San Francisco: even in Colorado,...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei working on a new smartphone very similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Brian Adam - 0
Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha smartphone, the first shown at many tech events with a "surround screen" and that the company...
Read more
Tech News

US elections, Microsoft safe: Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers are already in action

Brian Adam - 0
According to a new report from Microsoft, organizations and individuals involved in the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have been...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©