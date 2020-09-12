64 gigabyte iPhone SE 2 is on offer on eBay, with an extra 5% discount!

Interesting offer proposed by an eBay dealer today, which allows you to buy the Apple’s new iPhone SE 2, in the 64 gigabyte variant, on which you can save a great amount of money.

The retailer PCDistributionSPA, which has a positive feedback percentage of 100%, offers the latest smartphone from the Cupertino company at 429.99 euros, 70 Euro less than the 499 Euro list. However, by entering the promotional code “PITSET205”, it will be possible to get an extra 5% match, which brings the total to 407.55 Euros.

It is also possible to add the Allianz coverage for accidental damage and theft lasting one year, at the price of 95 Euros. Simply tick the box and that’s it.

The seller guarantees delivery by express courier between 21 and 22 September, at no cost. PayPal and Maestro, Visa, Mastercard and PostePay cards are accepted as payment methods. It is also possible to return within 30 days, with the seller paying the return costs.

At the time of writing, 115 units of the product have been sold, which is more than 60% of actual availability. For this reason we recommend placing your order quickly in case of interest.