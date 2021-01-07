6,521 new cases of coronavirus, 27% of tests tested positive

- Advertisement -

The new strain of the disease from England is being found in 21-30% of abhus cases and the latest rate of reproduction was estimated at between 2.4 and 3

The Department of Health has announced 6,521 new cases of the crown virus.

Ten others who had the coronavirus have died.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals has risen from 954 yesterday to 1,043 today. 96 of them are in an intensive care unit.

On average, 4,429 cases per day have been reported each day in the past week. To date, 41 people have died from the disease since the beginning of January.

27% of human tests for Covid-19 test positive. This figure is “very high forever” says Professor Philip Nolan but it seems to be rising no more.

Professor Nolan says the reproductive rate of the disease is between 2.4 and 3 according to the latest estimates.

That rate is related to the spread of the disease between 10-14 days ago rather than what is currently happening, Professor Nolan said.

The disease is growing by 14% a day but the Professor said there were some signs that this growth rate was declining and that there was a slight improvement.

It would be “reasonable”, says Professor Nolan, to argue that the new type is now more widely available in the community. It is also associated with the rise in the reproduction rate.

Today ‘s 571 cases involved Cork, 342 in Waterford and 240 in Meath.

There were 187 new cases in Donegal, 184 in Galway, 120 in Kerry and 119 in Mayo. Of the 6,521 new cases today, 2,174 related to Dublin.

The average fortnightly rate of the disease has gone up to 936.4 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

The rate is 1,145.2 in Donegal, 907.2 in Waterford, 905 in Cork, and 900.3 in Mayo. County Meath has a rate of 867.5, Kerry has 775.9 and Galway has 689.5.

According to the latest figures, 15,314 people in the state have received the vaccine so far and it is estimated that 35,000 people in the state will have received the first dose before the end of this week.

40,950 doses were introduced into the country this week and we have received a total of 81,900 doses to date.

The Northern Health Department confirmed 1,410 a new case of the disease earlier in the evening. A further 17 people who had contracted the coronary virus were pronounced dead.

There are 599 patients with Covid-19 in Northern hospitals and 44 of them in intensive care. 103% of Northern hospital beds were full today.

3,721 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,307 people south of the border and 1,414 people north of it.

To date 212,303 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 127,657 cases in the south and 84,646 in the north.

Meanwhile, ASTI has asked its members not to cooperate with the Government’s plan to open schools three days a week to Leaving Certificate students. The ASTI executive held an emergency meeting in the afternoon to discuss the Government’s decision on the return of Leaving Certificate students to school. A statement following the meeting stated that the ASTI was very concerned about “the health and safety of students, teachers and other staff”.

The Government’s decision has been criticized by many – teachers, parents, students, special needs assistants and school leaders. The unions and principals were disappointed that they were not consulted on the decision.

The Association of Secondary Teachers has asked Education Minister Norma Foley to reconsider the decision to bring Leaving Certificate students to school three days a week from next Monday. It is up to the school to decide the days on which these pupils will be in school. 61,000 students are taking the final post-primary examination this year. Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, said the National Public Health Emergency Team’s advice was that the school was safe.

ASTI Secretary General Kieran Christie said the union could “take action” on the “unexpected” decision and not discuss it with teachers’ schools. The Secretary General said that the Minister for Education had plenty of time between now and Monday to “make sense” as it was a “reckless” decision. Christie said the “consultative” approach between all stakeholders to keep the schools open from last autumn had been severely damaged.

Colm O’Rourke, Principal of St. Patrick’s Classical School in Navan, said the decision was endangering the health of students and teachers. He said the decision needed to be reversed, especially as the new highly contagious type of crown virus spreads widely. He said the situation was “a mess” and that it was unlikely that many students would come to school. He said it was great to have teachers in a class with 30 students and telling the rest of the country to stay home.

Speaking to RTÉ this morning, Martin Marjoram, President of the Irish Teachers’ Union, said that the plan for Leaving Certificate students should be postponed to allow the matter to be discussed properly. He said he had never seen so many teachers approach him believing that this was an unwise plan and that they were putting themselves at risk by the decision. He considered that the plan had not been discussed with public health experts and that the decision would have fostered a lack of confidence in the school community. The co-operatives will have a meeting with the public health community tomorrow.

The Labor party is seeking confirmation from the Government that NPHET was happy with the decision. The party’s education spokesman, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, said that he did not understand how Leaving Certificate students could be brought back to school unless the National Public Health Emergency Team recommended that it was safe.