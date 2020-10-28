675 new cases announced and six deaths, the fortnightly rate of the disease dropped

2,576 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland to date, 680 north of the border and 1,896 south

The Department of Health has announced that another six people who contracted the Covid-19 have died and 675 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

The average number of cases in the last week has fallen again to 865.

There therefore appears to be some evidence that the Level 3 restrictions in place until last week have succeeded in reducing or at least putting the number of cases of the disease on a more stable footing.

Today ‘s 104 cases involved Cork, 67 new cases in Meath and 20 cases in Donegal.

There were 17 cases in Kerry, 13 cases in Galway and less than five cases in Mayo and Waterford.

199 of today’s cases involving Dublin.

The two-week rate of the disease has fallen below 300 for the first time in some time, from 308 to 299 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

The rate has fallen in all Gaeltacht counties today except Kerry.

The rate is 598 in Meath, 370 in Galway, 333 in Cork, 312 in Donegal, 258 in Mayo and 225 in Waterford.

The fortnightly rate in Kerry rose from 280 yesterday to 283 today.

Hospitals are hit by 328 patients hit by the Covid-19, down from 354 yesterday. 41 of them are in an intensive care unit, three more than yesterday.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed that another nine had died as a result of the Covid-19. They included a young man under the age of 20, the youngest to die from the disease in Northern Ireland to date.

The Department of Health then announced an additional 840 cases of the Covid-19 today as well.

Hospitals north of the evening border had 352 patients affected by the Covid-19 and 44 of them are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 2,576 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, 680 north of the border and 1,896 south.

95,828 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date, 59,434 in the south and 36,394 in the north.

The Stormont Executive will meet tomorrow to discuss the consequences of the restrictions currently in place there. The restrictions imposed on October 19 will not be released for another fortnight.

Schools in the north are expected to reopen after a longer November holiday.

Health executives have denied that they have asked their colleagues on this side of the border to provide health care for some of the Covid-19 patients in the north due to lack of beds of their own.

103% of hospital beds north of the border are currently full but the health service says more intensive care beds can be provided if needed.

Despite the fact that Germany is currently one of the few countries in Europe with the highest incidence of coronavirus, it is reported that strict lock-in will be implemented there next month. All pubs and restaurants in the country will be closed from the second of November until the 30th of November but schools and shops will be left open.

The latest statistics from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control show that the country’s two-week Covid-19 rate is 156 per 100,000 people.

Estonia, Finland, Norway, Latvia and Greece are the other five countries in the European Economic Area where the rate is lower.

That fortnightly rate is 1,400 per 100,000 people in the Czech Republic and Belgium. The virus currently has the same number of people hospitalized in Belgium as when the spring outbreak was at its worst.

For other countries in the Union the rate is 660 in France, 470 in Spain, 424 in the United Kingdom and 330 in Italy.

6.5 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the European Economic Area and the UK since the onset of the pandemic and 213,000 people have been killed by the virus.