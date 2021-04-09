web
68 Google Play offers: paid applications that you can download for free and many more discounts

Evertale
68 google play offers: paid applications that you can download

Good thing the weekend has come, right? It is time to greet Friday with joy, enthusiasm and, as is mandatory in this section, we also greet Friday with our collection of offers on Google Play. You know: if you don’t hurry, the discounts disappear.


33 free Android apps

Evertale

Let’s start with the most attractive of our compilation: the free applications. There are not too many this week, below we have chosen the best free games and apps from Google Play. Don’t waste time downloading them.

Applications

  • Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides 0.69 euros free
  • Unit converter 0.79 euros free
  • Identify dog ​​breeds 0.99 euros free
  • HD voice recoder pro 2.49 euros free
  • Digital Dashboard GPS Pro 0.89 euros free
  • 120X Game Booster Pro 0.69 euros free

Games

  • Table Top Racing Premium 3.39 euros free
  • 9th Dawn II 2 RPG 4.19 euros free
  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free
  • New math puzzles for geniuses 2021 0.69 euros free
  • Gemwars PRO 2.29 euros free
  • Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free
  • Christmas Puzzle Premium € 0.59 free
  • Words & Cards PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile € 0.59 free
  • Spikes Are the Enemy 0.99 euros free
  • Evertale 0.50 euros free
  • The Cross 3d horror game Full version 1.09 euros free
  • WordMix Pro € 1.00 free

Personalization

  • Fimber – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
  • Dualix – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Minka Light – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Retax – Icon pack € 0.59 free
  • Rados – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
  • Nomo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now 0.99 euros free
  • Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack € 0.59 free
  • Oreo – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free
  • Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Star X 3D live Wallpaper € 0.59 free
  • Space Clock Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free
  • X Launcher 1.99 euros free
  • 10x Launcher € 0.59 free

35 discounted Android apps

Downgraded software shift that maintains highest quality at a lower price. Do you want to complete your Google Play library without your wallet suffering? Take advantage and download the following offers.

Applications

  • Day by day (organizer) 4.59 euros 2.49 euros
  • Scalar Pro – Most Advanced Scientific Calculator 2.59 euros 0.79 euros
  • LiquidPlayer Pro: music equalizer mp3 radio 3D 2.99 euros 1.79 euros
  • fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • ColorMeter camera color picker 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker 3.99 euros 2.09 euros

Games

  • Underworld Office: Visual Novel Game 3.50 euros 1.75 euros
  • Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.89 euros
  • 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel 2.25 euros 1.13 euros
  • Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition 2.29 euros 1.09 euros
  • Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword 5.49 euros 3.09 euros
  • Neighbors From Hell: Season 2 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 4.89 euros
  • Buff Knight – Offline Idle RPG Runner 1.79 euros 0.89 euros
  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros € 0.59
  • Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 0.69 euros
  • Space grunts 4.79 euros 2.39 euros
  • Quadropoly Pro 14.99 euros 7.99 euros
  • Runic curse 1.99 euros € 0.59

Personalization

  • PinkLine Icon Pack: LineX Pink Edition 1.99 euros € 0.59
  • Galaxy X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Vera Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros
  • Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Pixel Ring – Icon Pack 1.49 euros € 0.59
  • AlineT Icon Pack – linear icons + transparent fill 1.79 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pixly Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Flat Pie – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • LineX Icon Pack 1.99 euros € 0.59
  • Outline Icons – Icon Pack – SALE! 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
  • Garis Dark – Lines Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros
  • X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

