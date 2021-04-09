68 Google Play offers: paid applications that you can download for free and many more discounts

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Good thing the weekend has come, right? It is time to greet Friday with joy, enthusiasm and, as is mandatory in this section, we also greet Friday with our collection of offers on Google Play. You know: if you don’t hurry, the discounts disappear.





33 free Android apps

Let’s start with the most attractive of our compilation: the free applications. There are not too many this week, below we have chosen the best free games and apps from Google Play. Don’t waste time downloading them.

Applications

Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides 0.69 euros free

free Unit converter 0.79 euros free

free Identify dog ​​breeds 0.99 euros free

free HD voice recoder pro 2.49 euros free

free Digital Dashboard GPS Pro 0.89 euros free

free 120X Game Booster Pro 0.69 euros free

Games

Table Top Racing Premium 3.39 euros free

free 9th Dawn II 2 RPG 4.19 euros free

free Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

free New math puzzles for geniuses 2021 0.69 euros free

free Gemwars PRO 2.29 euros free

free Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

free Christmas Puzzle Premium € 0.59 free

free Words & Cards PRO 2.09 euros free

free Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile € 0.59 free

free Spikes Are the Enemy 0.99 euros free

free Evertale 0.50 euros free

free The Cross 3d horror game Full version 1.09 euros free

free WordMix Pro € 1.00 free

Personalization

Fimber – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

free Dualix – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Minka Light – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Retax – Icon pack € 0.59 free

free Rados – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

free Nomo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now 0.99 euros free

free Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack € 0.59 free

free Oreo – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

free Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Star X 3D live Wallpaper € 0.59 free

free Space Clock Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free

free X Launcher 1.99 euros free

free 10x Launcher € 0.59 free

35 discounted Android apps

Downgraded software shift that maintains highest quality at a lower price. Do you want to complete your Google Play library without your wallet suffering? Take advantage and download the following offers.

Applications

Day by day (organizer) 4.59 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Scalar Pro – Most Advanced Scientific Calculator 2.59 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros LiquidPlayer Pro: music equalizer mp3 radio 3D 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros ColorMeter camera color picker 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker 3.99 euros 2.09 euros

Games

Underworld Office: Visual Novel Game 3.50 euros 1.75 euros

1.75 euros Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel 2.25 euros 1.13 euros

1.13 euros Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros Neighbors From Hell: Season 2 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 4.89 euros

4.89 euros Buff Knight – Offline Idle RPG Runner 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Space grunts 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Quadropoly Pro 14.99 euros 7.99 euros

7.99 euros Runic curse 1.99 euros € 0.59

Personalization

PinkLine Icon Pack: LineX Pink Edition 1.99 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Galaxy X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Vera Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Pixel Ring – Icon Pack 1.49 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 AlineT Icon Pack – linear icons + transparent fill 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Pixly Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Flat Pie – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros LineX Icon Pack 1.99 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Outline Icons – Icon Pack – SALE! 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Garis Dark – Lines Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!