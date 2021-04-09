68 Google Play offers: paid applications that you can download for free and many more discounts

Good thing the weekend has come, right? It is time to greet Friday with joy, enthusiasm and, as is mandatory in this section, we also greet Friday with our collection of offers on Google Play. You know: if you don’t hurry, the discounts disappear.
33 free Android apps
Let’s start with the most attractive of our compilation: the free applications. There are not too many this week, below we have chosen the best free games and apps from Google Play. Don’t waste time downloading them.
Applications
- Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides
0.69 eurosfree
- Unit converter
0.79 eurosfree
- Identify dog breeds
0.99 eurosfree
- HD voice recoder pro
2.49 eurosfree
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- 120X Game Booster Pro
0.69 eurosfree
Games
- Table Top Racing Premium
3.39 eurosfree
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG
4.19 eurosfree
- Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
- New math puzzles for geniuses 2021
0.69 eurosfree
- Gemwars PRO
2.29 eurosfree
- Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads
4.19 eurosfree
- Christmas Puzzle Premium
€ 0.59free
- Words & Cards PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile
€ 0.59free
- Spikes Are the Enemy
0.99 eurosfree
- Evertale
0.50 eurosfree
- The Cross 3d horror game Full version
1.09 eurosfree
- WordMix Pro
€ 1.00free
Personalization
- Fimber – Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Dualix – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Minka Light – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Retax – Icon pack
€ 0.59free
- Rados – Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Nomo – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now
0.99 eurosfree
- Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Oreo – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper
€ 0.59free
- Space Clock Live Wallpaper
€ 0.59free
- X Launcher
1.99 eurosfree
- 10x Launcher
€ 0.59free
35 discounted Android apps
Downgraded software shift that maintains highest quality at a lower price. Do you want to complete your Google Play library without your wallet suffering? Take advantage and download the following offers.
Applications
- Day by day (organizer)
4.59 euros2.49 euros
- Scalar Pro – Most Advanced Scientific Calculator
2.59 euros0.79 euros
- LiquidPlayer Pro: music equalizer mp3 radio 3D
2.99 euros1.79 euros
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- ColorMeter camera color picker
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker
3.99 euros2.09 euros
Games
- Underworld Office: Visual Novel Game
3.50 euros1.75 euros
- Kenshō
4.19 euros0.89 euros
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel
2.25 euros1.13 euros
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy
3.99 euros1.59 euros
- A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- Achikaps Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Vodobanka Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Bleentoro Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword
5.49 euros3.09 euros
- Neighbors From Hell: Season 2
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- 9th Dawn III RPG
9.49 euros4.89 euros
- Buff Knight – Offline Idle RPG Runner
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros€ 0.59
- Hack, Slash, Loot
4.19 euros0.69 euros
- Space grunts
4.79 euros2.39 euros
- Quadropoly Pro
14.99 euros7.99 euros
- Runic curse
1.99 euros€ 0.59
Personalization
- PinkLine Icon Pack: LineX Pink Edition
1.99 euros€ 0.59
- Galaxy X – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Vera Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Pixel Ring – Icon Pack
1.49 euros€ 0.59
- AlineT Icon Pack – linear icons + transparent fill
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Pixly Vintage – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Flat Pie – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- LineX Icon Pack
1.99 euros€ 0.59
- Outline Icons – Icon Pack – SALE!
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- Garis Dark – Lines Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- X Launcher Pro
1.99 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!