68-year-old Russian granny champion

Moscow: Although the 68-year-old Russian woman has become a grandmother, she is an expert in throwing daggers and small axes and has become an eight-time national champion.

Residents of Sasovo, a small Russian town, skillfully throw knives at their target. Because of this skill, she has been a one-time European and world champion.

Chauvina was 54 when she started the game and in 2007 she started targeting board marks with a knife, which she mastered. He then founded the Knife Throw Club with two others. In a month and a half, she became an expert and organized a competition in her area. Golina’s expertise is that she also trains many police and military officers to become victims.

She then went on to win every bout, beating the most skilled knives in a nationwide competition in 2007. After a year of continuous training, he competed in a world championship in 2008 and won the world title despite being the oldest. In 2013, he also won the European Ax and Knife Throwing Championships. So far, she has won 50 medals.

Since then, Golina’s reputation has been growing every day, but no one has helped her financially, and now she refuses to go to many competitions because she does not have the resources. She used to work in a garment factory and now lives on a pension of about 2 220.