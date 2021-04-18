7 apps to put your face in movies using ‘deepfakes’

- Advertisement -

The video manipulation Using deepfake technology, it allows to obtain astonishingly realistic results by inserting other people’s faces on previous filming, and in just a couple of years it has gone through a technological challenge within the reach of very few that almost everyone can generate them with their own smartphone.

Deepfakes manipulate original videos by embedding other faces or modifying the original gestures adjusting them to those of the user

The realism that these deepfakes can achieve has led to circumstances such as Facebook banning them prior to the 2020 US presidential elections or Microsoft presenting a specific tool to detect them.

Currently there are a few apps that facilitate this process for any user, with remarkable results and above all, it is very easy to make these videos to surprise family and friends. We tell you some of them:

-Jiggy: In addition to animated GIFs, it also generates deepfake videos, making the user the star of their favorite music videos. For this it uses CGI technology. It is available for free for iOS and Android but offers in-app purchases.

-Morphin: In this case, the technology used is different from the rest, because more than by adapting the face present in the original video to the user’s gestures, it simply replaces the original face with that of the user with a simpler technology for superimposing images, although that yes, the result is more than acceptable. It is available for iOS and Android.

-Reface: It was originally presented under the name Doublicat and this time the deepfake does not end up being videos but animated GIFs, replacing the user’s face with that of the main character in just five seconds after taking a selfie. Every day a catalog of new GIFs appears in the app to be able to make fun montages. Available for free in the iOS and Android app stores, it offers in-app purchases.

-Reflect: This app is from the same creators as Reface but instead of a video or a GIF, the user’s face is embedded in a photograph where another person appears. It is available for iOS and for Android.

-Family: It is based on GIFs from Giphy, selectable from the integrated search engine. You have to select one of them and after taking a selfie, the app inserts the user’s face into the chosen fragment in just one minute. Available free for iOS and Android, you can remove the watermark embedded in the result or generate multiple GIFs at the same time through in-app purchases.

-Avatarify: It is committed to generating deepfakes on the mobile itself instead of resorting to the Cloud (which is usually the usual procedure in these apps), in order to allow the user greater privacy in the content and greater security against possible hacks. It also proposes to include a watermark on the resulting videos to prevent the videos from being used to impersonate other people. It works through a weekly ($ 2.49) or annual ($ 34.99) subscription model, allowing a trial period of seven days. It is only available for iOS.

-Zao: It was one of the first to become popular and its biggest complication is that at the moment it is only in Chinese. Despite this, it is quite intuitive and has some videos already prepared that facilitate the task. The resulting videos are of high quality. It is only available on Android and must be downloaded from the My App Store.

