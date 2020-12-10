7 apps to read text messages aloud

Sometimes it is difficult to look at the screen to read the latest text messages that have been sent to us through an instant messaging application. This happens, for example, if you are walking down the street or driving, so you can use the Google Assistant on Android or Siri on iPhone mobile phones to read the message out loud. But … what happens if we have a mobile that is not compatible with a virtual assistant, as happens in many Android phones that do not incorporate the latest versions of the operating system?

Reading text messages on an Android mobile device without a virtual assistant is possible

To solve this situation there is a solution: third-party applications can be installed that enable the function of reading text messages received on Android mobiles. Here are some of the ones that work best:

-ReadItToMe: is an application designed to read aloud the incoming notifications that a user receives on their mobile. It can be set to recite the message automatically, when headphones are connected or on a Bluetooth device, such as the car. This app detects and reads SMS messages, as well as apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Gmail and any other messaging platform. It is installed under a trial period, but then you have to pay for it to use premium features such as voice answering. However, reading SMS messages is free for life.

– @ Voice Aloud Reader: this app reads all kinds of text that is displayed on the screen of an Android phone, be it websites, press articles, emails, text messages, .pdf files and others. It has a text to speech engine and a voice system installed to read messages. The process is manual, so you must share the content or copy and paste the message in the app to be read.

-Vision – Smart Voice Assistant: it is a voice assistant compatible with all kinds of messaging applications, Spotify, Google … and even with «Philips Hue Light» smart LED bulbs. You can read the text messages and notifications that come to the mobile. He is capable of reciting directions, recipes, article content, answering questions, and much more.

-WD Spoken notifications: it works as a message reader for tools such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger … It has configuration parameters so that the system reads messages aloud, medium or low, and also incorporates the option to activate automatically.

-MacroDroid: is an application designed to perform automated tasks after configuration. Among its functions is to read text messages from any messaging app, as well as emails. It can be programmed to activate the Wi-Fi connection at certain times of the day, activate bluetooth … and check incoming messages. Its free version allows you to schedule a maximum of five activities and includes advertising, while the premium is unlimited without advertising.

-Message Reader – Listen to your messages: it is a very simple application to use, which only serves to read text messages aloud without using your hands. Ideal for driving and listening to notifications when busy, or for the visually impaired.

