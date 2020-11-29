7 Best Video Editors for iPhone

Edit videos directly on your iPhone with one of these video editors that have great features and resources to create videos as if you were using editing software for PC .

Whether you want to join videos, cut parts, add music, photos and more, each video editor has tools, filters and effects to create a fantastic project.

Splice – Video Editor

Create personalized videos in a professional way with the capacity of a desktop editor, optimized from your mobile device with all the necessary tools.

Featured : Crop and frame video clips, add and control the speed of transitions, add title slides, overlay texts, automatically sync the beat of the music with your video, and much more …

Price : Access all the tools of this application for only 2.77 USD per month

Get on : iPhone

Inshot

It is a handy video editor that includes tools to sync sound with original mp3 volume control and timeline features.

Featured : Add text and emojis on photos, use filters to retouch your files, colored borders, voice-over, effects to combine videos, adjust speed, share with high resolution video and much more.

Price : Remove the watermark for as little as $ 2.77

Get on : iPhone

VivaVideo – Video Editor

It is one of the most recognized video editors in the world, thanks to its incredible editing and design tools, which allow you to make high-quality projects.

Featured : Add text, multitrack music, stickers, filters, transitions and voice-overs on the timeline, adjust video speed and parameters, precise trimming up to 0.1 seconds, custom watermark, video division into 9 grids , special effects like: rainbow, rain, snow, thunder, flame and much more.

Price : Unlock Premium Package for just $ 4.80

Get on : iPhone

FilmoraGo – Video Editor & Maker

It works with up to 100 video-audio tracks, easily adaptable for users who have no experience in video editing, thanks to its graphical interface similar to that of other applications.

Highlights : Color correction tool, fisheye, camera shake, freeze frames, composition of overlapping clips with green screen, automatic scene detection and removal of background noise, equalizing audio

Price : Access this app for just $ 39.99 per year or $ 59.99 for life.

Get on : iPhone

Quik – GoPro Video Editor

Create videos by choosing photos and other files from your device, add filters, effects, synchronize the timeline to the rhythm of the music, personalize with text, emojis and much more.

Featured : Add up to 200 photos and video clips from your gallery and choose from 26 themes with their respective transitions, plus easily rearrange, trim, rotate, and customize the clips you add to the timeline.

Price : Free

Get on : iPhone

Filmmaker Pro Video Editor

It is a very practical video editor, which contains creative design tools with an unlimited number of video sequences to carry out large projects.

Featured : Access over 30 filters and transitions, crop, divide, duplicate sequences, control slow and fast motion playback speed, adjust brightness, contrast, saturation and exposure

Price : Remove the watermark for only $ 27.90

Get on : iPhone

Filmr

It is a video editor with a simple interface that has more than 150 filters and effects to create videos with unique transitions where you can also add songs or narrate with your voice.