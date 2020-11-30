7 facial recognition search engines to identify a face

Facial recognition is a technology that allows users to be identified by analyzing their face and giving them access to applications, services or automated systems. The process consists of verifying each part of your face, with total precision, and if they match the information stored in the database, access is allowed. For example, many mobiles already use this technology to allow the user to access the device.

With a reverse image search engine it is possible to identify whether a photo or video is being used on a website, through facial recognition

On the other hand, there are some search engines that have this technology and that can also be used to verify any photograph, video or document and identify a person. They serve, for example, to know if your photograph is being used by third parties on other digital platforms without your consent, or to identify whether the opinions published by a certain web page are real (sometimes there are companies that use image banks and falsify user reviews to make them more positive).

In this sense, below, we are going to recommend some facial recognition search engines that you can use:

-Google images: In Google you can practice reverse photo search. You just have to press the “Images” tab and upload a photo whose information you want to find. Press “Enter” and at the end of the generated URL, put the following text: “& imgtype = face”. In this way you can find more efficient results of faces linked to that image.

-Berify: website that allows you to use your search engine to find images with reverse technology. This way you will be able to find out if your photo or video has been used on another website without your consent. It has a database with more than 800 million images.

-Pimeyes: is a website designed to identify faces through facial recognition. It has a search system in more than 10 million pages on the Internet. You just have to upload a photograph of a person’s face and it will show the list of places where it is being used.

-Betaface: works the same as the rest. The system is in charge of searching the web for the face of the photograph that has been uploaded to the server and shows where it is being used. It has detection systems for up to 22 basic facial points on one face, and up to 101 professional facial points, if it has been retouched. Also, classify the results by age, gender, ethnicity, smile … to compare faces.

-Pictriev: is a face finder, limited use only for celebrity photos. It has three indicators of male, female and age facial attributes. In this way, when uploading a photo, the system not only gives percentage details of the type of face to be searched, it also indicates if it is similar to other celebrities, indicating in percentage terms how much they are alike.

-Yandex: is a Russian search engine that also allows you to find faces from an image using “Sibir”, a method that breaks down the images uploaded by the user into a series of numeric characters. It then compares them with the ones it stores in its database to return exact or similar results.

-Tineye: is a search engine that performs facial recognition from a photograph of a face. As a differential feature, it allows image tracking to know how often the face is being used on other digital platforms.

