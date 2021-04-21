7 tips to save light in your home

Having control over your consumption is essential to save at home, in the office or in any electricity supply. Since Earn Energy and ADSLZone We want to help you reduce your electricity bill and, therefore, we have prepared for you a series of tips that will be of great use to you.

Are you already thinking about what you are going to do with the money you will save monthly? It’s okay to do it, but first we invite you to take a pen and paper and write down a series of tips.

Tricks to pay less energy at home

As energy advisers that we are in Gain Energy we take your savings very seriously. Therefore, we want you to be clear that these guidelines that we are going to give you can be followed in any home. There are no excuses.

Some tips you will see are simply a change in habits in your consumption and others, instead, will require making modifications in your electricity rate or in the use of furniture. Of course, we promise that you can implement them all without a great effort or a significant financial investment.

Say hello to the LED bulbs

Yes, we know that it can be lazy, but we assure you that you will notice it on the bill if you change your traditional bulbs for LED bulbs.

It is true that they are not cheap, but they end up being a great investment because they last a long time and consume very little. I mean, they are the perfect light bulb. And it is that 25% of the energy we consume at home, according to this study, we dedicate to lighting and that is why we must tackle the problem as soon as possible.

In addition, if LEDs already had few advantages, they do not have toxic elements as other types of bulbs do. Sounds good right?

Contract a rate at cost price

As with almost anything, there are expensive and cheap rates for electricity as well. Therefore, it is key that you opt for an electricity rate that guarantees a good price.

At Gana Zone we always have cheap rates, but the one that we have analyzed that is the cheapest for our clients is the Gana Zone DH, a rate at cost price that in the medium and long term is always the best option.

In fact, we have analyzed that the savings between this and a flat rate oscillate around 11% over a year. Not bad, right?

Control the fridge

All appliances must be checked and their energy efficiency must be taken into account before buying them, but we recommend that you focus especially on the refrigerator.

Why? Very simple, this is the appliance that consumes the most in most homes, among other reasons, because it is on 24 hours a day.

We recommend you follow these tricks so that at the end of the month you don’t get cold with the fright:

Separate it 5 centimeters from the wall.

Do not overdo it by lowering the temperature. 6th is the ideal.

Do not put hot food to prevent it from working more.

Do not place it next to the oven.

And yes, your parents were right, and having the door open for a long time is a habit to correct.

Know your consumption by heart

To make decisions about your electricity consumption, it is essential to know it in depth. That is, know how much you pay per month in the different concepts of the invoice and why.

To have this total control over what you spend, the ideal is to be part of an electricity company like ours, which, in addition to having its own team of energy advisers, has a complete client area where you can consult all this data as many times as you consider appropriate.

Be careful with the heating and air conditioning

Yes, we all like to have the house very hot in winter and very cool in summer, but to save we have to be responsible and not exceed consumption.

We recommend that you set the temperature when you are not at home so that the house acclimatizes before you arrive, but please say goodbye to having the air or heating on during hours when the house is empty.

On the other hand, you should know that the more effort you make to make the device more expensive, its consumption will cost you. That is, if the temperature on the street is 35º degrees and you want the house to be at 20º, logically, it will be more expensive than if you choose to have it at 25º.

Control air leaks

Monitoring your home for air leaks in doors, windows or others is key to not wasting.

We recommend that you carry out this review a couple of times a year or else leave it in the hands of professionals who will tell you what is wrong with your home and will solve the problem in an efficient and, above all, profitable way.

Choose the right power

Finally, it should be noted that many times we find supplies in which we have contracted a power much higher than what the home really needs.

The ideal is to check how much consumption your home requires and adjust the power enough so that the leads do not jump and, at the same time, do not overpay.

As energy experts from Gana Energía we will be happy to advise you on this matter and tell you which would be the most suitable power for you.

Now yes! You can start thinking about what you are going to spend the money on. We hope that after reading this article you are already an expert on how to save electricity at home and share these tips with your family and friends.

We encourage you to put all these tricks into practice and do not forget that for hiring any Gana Zone rate you have a discount of € 20 on electricity and € 10 on gas. We will wait for you!